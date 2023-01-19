Cork-based crystal company continues to grow

MONIKA Razkova is a self-proclaimed “huge crystal enthusiast”.

With no formal education in crystals, she has built a business from the ground up that sells just that.

What started out as a little crystal sale on Facebook has grown into the Cork-based business Rocky Road Minerals (RRM), currently the largest crystal business in Ireland.

RRM is a unique business that started out as an online shop which utilises social media to reach its customers.

At first, Monika’s crystal business was just something she did in her spare time alongside being a working mum. This was after she rediscovered her passion for crystals when she came across her old collection that had been packed away. Monika began to sell a few of these on Facebook and loved it.

This is when she became a crystal seller and decided to spend the money she made on new crystals to get the ball rolling.

“Every single cent that I made, I reinvested into new crystals,” Monika said.

Her determination and passion for crystals led to the success of her small business that started out as a small office-space in Mallow.

Rocky Road Minerals now has two walk-in shops, in Dublin and Galway, as well as pop-up shops around Cork, Dublin and Wicklow and Christmas markets.

“In 2019, I took the risk and gave up my job. I went to the Denver gem show to hand-pick crystals. This was the turning point for my business and this is when I decided to set the core values for Rocky Road Minerals,” said Monika.

“I decided to value customer service at the highest level possible. We want [our customers] to be pampered. These are values we are still aiming for today, even when we have thousands of customers every month.”

In its current form, Monika has moved away from Facebook and now uses Instagram and TikTok to engage her customers.

While some companies showcase their business and products on social media, many of RRM’s sales occur there directly.

As well as having walk-in shops, RRM does weekly live sales on Instagram where Monika and her team show customers all the new stock that arrived. Here, people can pick their crystals as well as talk to other crystal enthusiasts and even make friends.

Some of the crystals stocked by Monika Razkova of Rocky Road Minerals

“We are trying to become a crystal community, or crystal family as we like to call it,” said Monika.

This was a huge success during lockdowns as people could access a wide range of products that were simply not available anywhere else locally.

Originally, Mallow was the first walk-in shop for RRM. It was just an office and stock space that Monika needed as her business grew, but she decided to open the door to customers to see what would happen.

“We actually opened in the middle of the pandemic when people were still scared. We didn’t know what would happen and just decided that we would let people in - that was April, 2020.”

When lockdowns and restrictions started to ease, Monika set her mind to opening a shop in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin. She began to hire people and notes that she has never had to advertise to get people to apply to work in her shops. The majority of people working in RRM’s Dublin shop are previous customers from their ‘crystal family’. RRM currently employs 19 people.

One thing that stood out to Monika and her team was how useful the TikTok platform has been in the growth of the business. To their surprise, they had younger customers coming into their shop telling them that they found them on TikTok.

“We were shocked how TikTok can bring customers in! If there’s any small business out there, do not underestimate the power of TikTok,” she said.

With such a wide demographic coming into the shop, Monika and her team came up with a unique way to sell their crystals so that even their younger audience could buy crystals with just a few cents.

RRM sells crystals by weight in its walk-in shops. This resembles a set up in one of those old sweet shops where you can pick and mix what you’d like. Important to note, however, it’s probably not recommended to actually eat the crystals that you choose!

Monika recently hosted pop-up shops in Merchants Quay and Douglas Village Shopping Centre to allow people to get a real sense of the business first hand.

You can check out all they have to offer on their Instagram and Tiktok @rockyroadminerals.

Live sales take place weekly with a new table each time. As well as a huge range of crystals, you can get your hands on incense, wax-melts and all things holistic.

See rockyroadminerals.com.