Fundraiser in memory of two Cork mums - gone way too soon

WHEN Emily Hayes and Jamie Collins met while attending a personal training and nutrition course in Cork, they discovered an unexpected connection.

“After the loss of our mums, Nicky Hayes and Emma Collins, our conversation topic of grief led to an unexpected connection,” said Emily, from Douglas.

The pair, Emily and Jamie, are now hosting a ladies’ luncheon in memory of the two special people who were in their lives. The event takes place on October 22 in Vienna Woods Hotel, Glanmire.

“Two years down the line, after welcoming a beautiful daughter to our lives, we decided it was time to commemorate our mums with the family, friends and the people of Cork,” said Emily.

“After us all being locked up in the pandemic, we thought about how we would do this and decided that a day full of fun, laughter and memories is what we would like for everyone, while remembering two powerful women,” said Emily.

Emily Hayes and Jamie Collins with their daughter Alayah.

And they are hoping to raise funds for two worthy causes in the process.

“It was a no-brainer for us on where the proceeds would go towards. We decided on these services directly as they go above and beyond for everyone, whether that be the family member who is unwell, the family or friends,” said Emily.

“CUMH Ward 2 is the first service we decided on. CUMH Ward 2 is close to our hearts as Nicky Hayes was touched by the amazing dedication of each nursing member during her journey with ovarian cancer.”

Nicky was well looked after.

“From the minute mum’s journey began, CUMH Ward 2 was a comfort to both mum and me,” said Emily.

“They became family from that minute on.

“Although it is not an oncology ward, they treat women on their ovarian cancer journeys.

“In 2019, just before mum passed, she ran an event called ‘One Night Only’ with all proceeds going directly to the same ward.

“I would love to keep the tradition up of yearly running an event with proceeds going directly towards that ward in mum’s memory,” said Emily.

“Children’s mental health services Cork is the second and last service we decided to support,” said Emily.

“There are many charitable donations that support the suicide epidemic in Ireland, but after long thought we decided that the money should go to helping children and young adults.

“As someone who has lost someone close to suicide, you always think there is more you could have done. If, by raising awareness from a young age, it helps reduce the vast amount of lives dying by suicide, then it makes the event worth it!”

Emily and Jamie remember their precious mums always.

“Nicky Hayes was a mum to her only daughter. I was her pride and joy,” said Emily.

“She was also an aunt to three of her beautiful nephews and one niece who she absolutely adored like her own. Myself and mum were best friends and still will always be best friends.”

The pair had a special bond.

“You would always find us together; we had a soul sister connection from the beginning!” said Emily.

“I suppose it was always myself and mum and as I got older she showed me the ropes on life but also on how she created her dream life with her dream job. Mum was a dance teacher. She was devoted to her job,” said Emily.

“Mum loved children, she started off teaching at the age of 18 in the Ursulines in Blackrock where she attended school. Mum’s influence of dance stemmed from her winnings in Majorettes when she was a a teenager and all her weekly dance classes she did as a child. Mum was involved heavily in the Blackrock Majorettes and she won titles all over Ireland.”

Nicky Hayes with daughter Emily.

Nicky was ambitious.

“She then opened her own school of dance called Tiptoes. Thirty years down the line she rebranded the business as the well known ‘Nicky’s Dance Studio’, when mum opened her studio doors in Donnybrook Mills, Douglas. I grew up behind the stage as well as on the stage,” said Emily.

“Everyday life with mum was so much fun, everyone wanted to be part of studio life. Mum constantly was upgrading her skills, she went back to college where she studied about children and adults with special needs; this is where she developed dance therapy.

“From there, mum was heavily involved with organisations such as Cope Foundation, Cork Association for Autism, Brothers of Charity, to name but a few.

“I never knew how mum could find balance of everything. Being a mum always came first but she always had continued success and balance in every walk of life. Mum never pressured me into dance, my passion stemmed itself,” said Emily.

“I always continued to keep up my exam and qualification.”

The two women worked well together.

“At the age of 18, mum employed me as a teacher in her busy studio,” said Emily.

“That is when I became part of taking dancers to shows, dance competitions and performances abroad such as Disneyland Paris. As one of her ex-dancers and best friends said to me: “Emily, you are her legacy and you will continue to live Nicky’s legacy every day,’ which I am, especially now being a mum myself.”

Emma Collins.

Emma Collins was mum to her five beautiful children.

“Mom was born in Dublin but raised in Cork,” said Jamie, from Ballincollig.

“For anyone who knew our mom, she was definitely one of a kind.

"Beautiful, fiery, caring and strong are the words I’d use to describe her. My mom did her best for all of us, getting back to college to do a business course to ensure we had a future. Sadly she passed away before she completed this,” said Jamie.

He said he sees his mom every day.

“I see my mom in each of my siblings, my older brother Darren and my three baby sisters, Alli, Sophie and Zoey,” said Jamie.

“Each of them reminds me of her in different ways. Through looks and personality we are reminded of her every day.

“When asked about my mom, it made me think of not only the memories we had but the times of hardship we got through together. I know our mom would be proud of all of us,” said Jamie.

“I am beyond proud of my siblings and I know mom would be proud of us.”

Emily and Jamie are proud of their daughter Alayah Jane Hayes Collins.

“On November 19, 2021, we welcomed our beautiful girl to our lives,” said Emily.

“Having lost both mums, sometimes it was hard, especially the times you might need that extra bit of advice or guidance. But with such a circle of maternal people we were so lucky.

“Alayah Jane Hayes Collins is the name of our daughter. Alayah is the fourth generation of having Jane as her middle name. I am Emily Jane and my mum was Nicky or (Nicole) Jane and my granny is Susan Jane,” said Emily.

Alayah’s grannies would have adored her.

“Alayah is full of joy and happiness, hugs and smiles. She is a ray of sunshine. She brings so much happiness to us each and every day.

“Alayah may not have met her grannies but she has three great grandmothers and two great grandfathers who love her very much.

Little Alayah.

“We know for sure our own mums would have loved her, being women who doted over children. Alayah will get to know her two grannies.

“We speak about our mums to Alayah and show her photos of them too.

“We feel it is important for Alayah to know who they were as they impacted our lives so much.”

UPCOMING EVENT

The Ladies Luncheon in memory of Nicky Hayes and Emma Collins takes place in Vienna Woods Hotel, Glanmire on October 22.

The day kicks off at noon with a prosecco reception. There will be a fashion show by Miss Cork contestants, who will be wearing clothing from Cork businesses, who will also be available to purchase from on the day, with pop up shops. Music will be provided by Anthony Mchigan and DJ until late.

Tickets available through eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ladies-luncheon-tickets-423995340477?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse