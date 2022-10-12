Cork women celebrate their bodies: "I can finally say I am happy in my own skin"

A lady who previously said she never wore leggings as she felt they were not for her body shape, inspired by our brand, said she feels empowered now. My advice is to stop looking at your body and focus on your health, as it is more important. You are worth more than your appearance and when you accept your body as it is you are free. Your body is perfect as it is.
As a child I was always the largest but I saw it as a way to stand out. I certainly heard the mean girls whisper on occasions but I decided I would be the captain and lead them ! I would be the funniest and entertain them! I would be at the front of the stage and show them . My size never dictated who I was or my worth as a person and still doesn’t today.
My parents always taught us who we were as people and how we treated others meant so much more than how we looked or what we wore. Always confident and content in myself, my relationship definitely changed when I tried for a family. Now I just could not understand how my body could not do the one thing that we are all told it was going to do for us. However hard I tried not to blame myself miscarriage after miscarriage it was just impossible.
When you try so hard, your body kills your babies. Yes kills, as I don't know how else to explain it , it's very hard to want to nurture something that has been so cruel to you over a decade of your life. BUT…I had to remember what I had in my life. I am truly blessed with an amazing family and friends. I love showing women that you can do whatever you want and now as an ambassador for Lululemon I couldn’t have wished for in the past. As women we can do whatever we set our minds to.
And as my husband always told me Size doesn’t matter!