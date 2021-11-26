What was your favourite childhood toy? We ask Cork people to share theirs...

In this week's Women on Wednesday we asked Cork women to tell us about their memories of some of their much cherished toys, ahead of tonight's Late Late Toy Show.
For years, no toy could even come close to the joy of playing with my Sindy doll. She was elegant, dignified, beautifully dressed and even had a boyfriend.
Now, I’m not sure my brothers would ever have approved had they realised that their Action Man played such a role in my play time but, when he’d rock up in his army jeep, in full battle gear, to pick her up for a drive to the other side of the sitting room and back again, it felt so sophisticated and grown up.
Our golden cocker dog, Lady, was always chewing things and one of the most upsetting days was finding her gnawing her way through Sindy’s multicoloured selection of foot wear. Sindy and I shared a mutual love of shoes and Lady showed a blatant disregard for that.
One Christmas, Santa brought me Sindy’s bed. My Dad had made a little puppet theatre, out of teak, months earlier for my brothers and I to play with. Complete with curtains. And I surreptitiously appropriated it for Sindy, instantly transforming her simple bed into a majestic four-poster palatial dwelling.
When Granny went to London to visit her sister Maureen, she brought a Barbie doll back for me. I could never warm to her. She seemed so tacky in comparison to Sindy.
I think there was a bit of Sindy doll in us all.
It can be hard to think back to your childhood and pick just one favourite toy but the standout for me was my Barbie collection. I remember one year I got a bright pink convertible and mobile home and I imagine I was the happiest child in Cork on that Christmas Day. I got hours and hours of entertainment and I am in no doubt that we had lots of great trips and adventures heading off in the convertible. Growing up in Ireland in the 90s with no YouTube kids or iPhone you really had to harness the power of your imagination a lot more.
When we opened that suitcase for the first time after so many years it really was a trip down memory lane. I did think that perhaps the outfits might have looked a bit bizarre after so many years, but I guess you could class my barbies as vintage at this stage.
In 1983, Santa brought me a Fisher Price School House for Christmas. Santa was always really kind at Christmas, but god love him the previous year, he delivered a beautiful vintage pram for my dolls but one of the wheels fell off in transit and so I had a 3-wheeled pram until a few days after Christmas when a 4th wheel was sourced from the toy shop.
But, the Fisher Price Schoolhouse was such a treat. It has a magnetic roof where you could stick on letters from the alphabet and also numbers. It has desks for the children and a teachers desk at the top – and it also had a slide and merry-go-round for the yard during the lunchtime. There was a bell on the roof of the school to signify break times. I actually still have that school house. All 4 of my nephews have had endless fun as small children with that very same toy.