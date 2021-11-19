Understanding different kinds of exercise

WE know that exercise has so many benefits, physically and mentally. But did you know that there are several different types of exercise in terms of their benefits and function?
As well as strengthening muscles, benefits such as weight loss, improved posture and reduced back or joint pain can become evident if conducted correctly, with the appropriate guidance.
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company.
Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally.