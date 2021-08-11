Major news on The Echo Women's Mini Marathon

THE Echo Women’s Mini Marathon will go ahead this September - as a virtual event only.

The AAI today confirmed the cancellation of the live race for 2021.

John Quigley, Cork Athletics Mini-Marathon Event Coordinator said: “It is with great regret that we are unable to hold the ‘In Person’ mini marathon again this year - the second consecutive year that this has happened. But we are going ahead with The Echo Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon.

“We have a duty of care to you, the participants, and to our volunteers, suppliers, supporters and sponsors, and also to the communities along the event route, and in the general vicinity.

“At this point in time, Government, HSE and Sport Ireland guidelines limit road race numbers to a maximum of 200, including all volunteers, support personnel and medical services. In normal times, our race personnel numbers alone would exceed this limit.

“We have carried out vigorous evaluations, but there are still too many unknowns for us to be confident that we can provide a safe event, given the huge scale of the mini-marathon, with 7,000 participants, along with thousands more spectators and volunteers.

“We realise that this is incredibly disappointing news, especially as the vast majority of participants who fundraise for their own chosen charity.

"Each year, mini marathon participants raise an estimated 1.5 million euro to 2 million euro for these charities, so we are going ahead with The Echo Virtual Women’s Mini-Marathon, with the primary purpose of creating a focus around which people, far and wide, can still raise badly needed sponsorship for their own chosen charity.”

It’s an extra special year for The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon, as it marks 40 years since the event first took place, back in 1982. Here’s how you can get involved in this year’s historic event...

The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon virtual race day goes ahead this year on September 19. But don’t worry, if you can’t do your virtual 6k on that date, you can do it between Friday, September 16 and 26.

HOW TO TAKE PART

Registration this year is as follows;

a) Early Bird, 10 euro = includes a race number and medal

b) After Early Bird Closes = 15 euro

There will be the option for people to set up an iDonate fundraising page for registered charities.

You can register for the event at the new site: www.echolive.ie/minimarathon

Also keep an eye on social media @theechominimarathon

SHARE YOUR MEMORIES WITH US

Did you take part in the mini marathon in 1982? Or have you taken part in the event for a number of years? Do you have any special stories or memories to share with us? We want to hear from you. We will be sharing them in WoW! over the coming weeks, Email us at elaine.duggan@theecho.ie