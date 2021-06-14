Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 12:19

Seeking your mini marathon memories

We will be delving into the archives in the weeks and months ahead, as we prepare to mark the 40th year of the mini marathon. The Echo Women's Mini Marathon takes place this year on September 19. Every Monday we will be sharing some mini marathon memories.
1983:  Deirdre Gould, Boyne Crescent, and Dearbhla Murphy, Old Youghal Road, who took part in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon

Today's mini marathon memory features a photograph from the 1983 race. The caption tells us that Deirdre Gould, from Boyne Crescent, and Dearbhla Murphy, from Old Youghal Road, were both just 11 years old. Here they are showing off their medallions after the 1983 Echo Women's Mini Marathon. They only decided to enter that morning. We would love for Deirdre or Dearbhla to get in touch with us. Or if you want to share your mini marathon memory, see below...

You can also enter this year's mini marathon here: echolive.ie/minimarathon

