Cork gets set to mark International Women’s Day with a number of events

Another event, taking place nationally is in aid of Dress For Success. Sports, business and media leaders will speak at an International Women's Day event, in aid of Dress For Success.
An Post CEO David McRedmond, Irish International canoeist Jenny Egan and broadcaster Sonya Lennon will feature as part of the line up for a free online event that will examine the challenges to gender equality in Ireland, and provide practical steps to overcome them, on Monday, March 8, from 3pm to 4pm.
The event will consider the responsibilities for addressing gender inequality from a personal, professional and societal perspective, and feature practical insights from the experience of industry leaders on implementing change.
The event is open to all, but registration in advance is required and is available through dressforsuccessdublin.org.
The line up also includes Allison Keating, Author, Columnist, Chartered Psychologist and owner of bWell Clinic; Aoife Davey, Senior Marketing Director at One4all; and Tracey Carney, Managing Director of Business and Finance Media Group.
There will also be special contributions from Margot Slattery, Global Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Sodexo and Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland.
Dress for Success founder Sonya Lennon said: "Challenging gender inequality requires the whole of society to get involved and to work collaboratively towards this common goal."