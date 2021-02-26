Cork gets set to mark International Women’s Day with a number of events

CORK is marking International Women’s Day on March 8 with a number of events.

The Hope Foundation (HOPE) will host its first ever virtual International Women’s Day event on March 5 at 8am.

Speakers include Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, Irish Examiner Political Correspondent Aoife Moore and award-winning Managing Director Vicki O’Toole of JJ O’Toole Ltd, Holly Cairns, Social Democrat TD for Cork South West, Dr Pixie McKenna Private GP partner and is best known for her role as a Screen Doctor in Embarrassing Bodies and Brendan Courtney is a TV presenter / producer, award winning documentary maker, award winning fashion designer, host / MC, businessman and author.

Hosted by HOPE, these special guests will join a virtual audience to discuss gender bias, equality in the business world, resilience, their own challenges and how they stay motivated. This will be followed by an interactive Q&A session.

Event organiser Mary Morrish said “We are really looking forward to something different and special on the morning of the 5 .”

Tickets are €20.00 and available at https://www.hopeshop.ie/iwd

Prof Maggie Cusack, President of the Munster Technological University.

Meanwhile at Munster Technology University (MTU), they will mark their first International Women’s Day as a new university, but also they welcome their female president, Prof. Maggie Cusack. The MTU Empowering Women 2021 is taking place virtually on Monday March 8. The event will include Sylvia Fouhy,VP Global Deliver, Medical Devices at Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, New Jersey and Deirdre O’Connor, MD at Blackrock INC, a multinational investment management corporation based in New York City.

All welcome to attend. Register at https://mtuempoweringwomen.ie/

Also marking the day will be Sian Horn, The Straight Talking Business mentor and Founder Bebelle.ie. She decided to take on the challenge of interviewing 16 inspirational women in one day. She is working with the Republic of Work and will bring the interviews live every half an hour through Instagram. They are also hoping to raise money for Edel House. For more see https://sianhorn.com/

Zara King of Virgin Media Television News.

Meanwhile, leading women in Irish business and media are among a panel of inspiring speakers taking part in an online seminar hosted by WIN, the Women’s Inspire Network, to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) on Monday, 8 March, next. The event is about clicking refresh, collaborating and thinking differently.

TV news reporter Zara King and former politician, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, join organiser Samantha Kelly, the Women’s Inspire Network founder feature.

Registration is €20, see https://win21refresh.heysummit.com

Another event, taking place nationally is in aid of Dress For Success. Sports, business and media leaders will speak at an International Women's Day event, in aid of Dress For Success.

An Post CEO David McRedmond, Irish International canoeist Jenny Egan and broadcaster Sonya Lennon will feature as part of the line up for a free online event that will examine the challenges to gender equality in Ireland, and provide practical steps to overcome them, on Monday, March 8, from 3pm to 4pm.

The event will consider the responsibilities for addressing gender inequality from a personal, professional and societal perspective, and feature practical insights from the experience of industry leaders on implementing change.

The event is open to all, but registration in advance is required and is available through dressforsuccessdublin.org.

The line up also includes Allison Keating, Author, Columnist, Chartered Psychologist and owner of bWell Clinic; Aoife Davey, Senior Marketing Director at One4all; and Tracey Carney, Managing Director of Business and Finance Media Group.

There will also be special contributions from Margot Slattery, Global Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Sodexo and Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland.

Dress for Success founder Sonya Lennon said: "Challenging gender inequality requires the whole of society to get involved and to work collaboratively towards this common goal."

See next week's WoW! March 3 for a special edition dedicated to International Women's Day.