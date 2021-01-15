My Wardrobe: Izabella Balikoti of The Silver Loom jewellery

Jeans, Zara; cardigan, No Man’s Land; coat, bought at a market in Moscow about 10 years ago; boots, bought in Spain
The cardigan is one of my favourite winter layers, it’s like a big circle with sleeves so it drapes beautifully from the neck.
My favourite thing about this outfit is the mixture of textures. I often wear a lot of black in the winter months so it’s nice to break it up with different fabrics. I love the way the ribbed wool works with the smoothness of the leather.
Quite a lot recently. The length of the leather coat makes it a really sleek weatherproof piece.
1940s houndstooth wool dress. Miss Daisy Blue; Jewellery, necklace and ring, The Silver Loom
https://thesilverloom.jewelry/jewellery; boots, bought in Spain.
The jewellery I’m wearing is from a new collection of pieces we are about to release by The Silver Loom, which is a jewellery studio my partner Andrew and I launched last year. We have been working hard to develop this collection and are so excited to release them in the next few weeks.
I like to wear them for a while before they are released, to style them with different looks and test how comfortable they are. This dress is a vintage piece I have from my time working at Cork vintage shop Miss Daisy Blue. Working there gave me a greater appreciation for vintage and I discovered a newfound love for 40s dress shapes. I also love natural materials, wool and cotton and the 40s usually have great fabric choices, it’s a treat to find them in such good condition as the pieces in Miss Daisy Blue.
The last time I wore the dress was for a date last January before the lockdown!
Black wool cape coat — Vintage Miss Daisy Blue; jeans, Zara; boots, bought in Spain
Winter is all about coats and layers for me. I love a beautiful wool coat. This is a vintage cape coat also from Miss Daisy Blue. My favourite thing about my wardrobe is having pieces that can go anywhere with me at any time. These boots I bought on a trip to Spain, they have become an absolute staple of my wardrobe, I wear them every week. The small lift and pointed toe elevates otherwise casual looks.
I have worn this for dinner and drinks with nice dresses and can easily dress it up for occasions, but it works just as well with a black turtle neck and jeans running into the city.