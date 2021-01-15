My Wardrobe: Izabella Balikoti of The Silver Loom jewellery

Outfit 1 (below): Jeans, Zara; cardigan, No Man’s Land; coat, bought at a market in Moscow about 10 years ago; boots, bought in Spain

Favourite thing about this outfit: The cardigan is one of my favourite winter layers, it’s like a big circle with sleeves so it drapes beautifully from the neck.

Izabella Balikoti says she loves the mixture of textures in this outfit.

My favourite thing about this outfit is the mixture of textures. I often wear a lot of black in the winter months so it’s nice to break it up with different fabrics. I love the way the ribbed wool works with the smoothness of the leather.

Last time I wore it: Quite a lot recently. The length of the leather coat makes it a really sleek weatherproof piece.

Izabella in her houndstooth wool dress from Miss Daisy Blue.

Outfit 2 (above):

1940s houndstooth wool dress. Miss Daisy Blue; Jewellery, necklace and ring, The Silver Loom

https://thesilverloom.jewelry/jewellery; boots, bought in Spain.

Favourite thing about this outfit: The jewellery I’m wearing is from a new collection of pieces we are about to release by The Silver Loom, which is a jewellery studio my partner Andrew and I launched last year. We have been working hard to develop this collection and are so excited to release them in the next few weeks.

Izabella has lots of vintage outfits from her time working at Miss Daisy Blue.

I like to wear them for a while before they are released, to style them with different looks and test how comfortable they are. This dress is a vintage piece I have from my time working at Cork vintage shop Miss Daisy Blue. Working there gave me a greater appreciation for vintage and I discovered a newfound love for 40s dress shapes. I also love natural materials, wool and cotton and the 40s usually have great fabric choices, it’s a treat to find them in such good condition as the pieces in Miss Daisy Blue.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore the dress was for a date last January before the lockdown!

Izabella wearing this wool cape coat, also from MIss Daisy Blue.

Outfit 3, above: Black wool cape coat — Vintage Miss Daisy Blue; jeans, Zara; boots, bought in Spain

Favourite thing about this outfit: Winter is all about coats and layers for me. I love a beautiful wool coat. This is a vintage cape coat also from Miss Daisy Blue. My favourite thing about my wardrobe is having pieces that can go anywhere with me at any time. These boots I bought on a trip to Spain, they have become an absolute staple of my wardrobe, I wear them every week. The small lift and pointed toe elevates otherwise casual looks.

Last time I wore it: I have worn this for dinner and drinks with nice dresses and can easily dress it up for occasions, but it works just as well with a black turtle neck and jeans running into the city.

Pictures: Larry Cummins



