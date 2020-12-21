Cork's youngest drag queen  shows us his style

Drag queen Karma O’Hara. Picture Dan Linehan

Outfit 1 Hat, Marks & Spencer, bought second-hand in charity shop; tweed suit, vintage, worn by Kevin’s grandmother when she married in 1958; shoes, Dunnes Stores, bought in charity shop.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this outfit because of the way in which it emphasises the figure.

Last time I wore it: This is my first time wearing this outfit.

Kevin in his second ensemble. Picture Dan Linehan

Outfit 2: Denim shorts, vintage, once owned by mum; shirt, Penneys; tights, Penneys; top, Penneys; boots, Korkys Shoes.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this outfit because it represents me the most.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was for a photograph I posted on Instagram.

Kevin wearing his eighties power suit.

Outfit 3: Suit, Benetton, vintage; shoes, charity shop.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this outfit because it’s such an eighties power suit.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this was for a video I did for You Tube.

Pictures: Dan Linehan