Cork's youngest drag queen  shows us his style

Hat, Marks & Spencer, bought second-hand in charity shop; tweed suit, vintage, worn by Kevin’s grandmother when she married in 1958; shoes, Dunnes Stores, bought in charity shop.
I love this outfit because of the way in which it emphasises the figure.
This is my first time wearing this outfit.
Denim shorts, vintage, once owned by mum; shirt, Penneys; tights, Penneys; top, Penneys; boots, Korkys Shoes.
I love this outfit because it represents me the most.
The last time I wore this outfit was for a photograph I posted on Instagram.
Suit, Benetton, vintage; shoes, charity shop.
I love this outfit because it’s such an eighties power suit.
The last time I wore this was for a video I did for You Tube.