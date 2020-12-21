Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 16:33

Cork's youngest drag queen  shows us his style

Today we catch up with Kevin Corr, aka Karma O'Hara, Cork's youngest drag queen in our 'My Wardrobe' feature in WoW!.
Drag queen Karma O’Hara. Picture Dan Linehan

Sarah Horgan
Outfit 1 Hat, Marks & Spencer, bought second-hand in charity shop; tweed suit, vintage, worn by Kevin’s grandmother when she married in 1958; shoes, Dunnes Stores, bought in charity shop.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this outfit because of the way in which it emphasises the figure.

Last time I wore it: This is my first time wearing this outfit.

Kevin in his second ensemble. Picture Dan Linehan
Outfit 2: Denim shorts, vintage, once owned by mum; shirt, Penneys; tights, Penneys; top, Penneys; boots, Korkys Shoes.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this outfit because it represents me the most.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was for a photograph I posted on Instagram.

Kevin wearing his eighties power suit.
Outfit 3: Suit, Benetton, vintage; shoes, charity shop.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this outfit because it’s such an eighties power suit.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this was for a video I did for You Tube.

Pictures: Dan Linehan

