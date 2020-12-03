Great starter ideas for Christmas dinner

Poached Cod, Charred Brussel Sprouts, Serrano Ham Crumb & Lemon Sabayon
By Rebekah Harrington, of the Sous Chef Apprentice program CIT, who is working at The Whale’s Tail, Clonakilty.
1.Preheat oven to 140°c
2.Lay Serrano ham flat on parchment paper and place in the oven for 30 minutes or until crisp.
3. Leave to cool, blitz in a grinder or crumble by hand.
4 egg yolk
100g melted butter
Juice of 2 lemons
50ml tepid water
1. Put a pot of water onto boil.
2. Place all ingredients into a glass bowl and whisk together 3. Turn water down to a simmer, and place the bowl onto and whisk continuously until doubled in size and light and frothy. Season with salt to taste.
500ml water
100ml white wine
200g Salt cod fillet portioned into 4 x 50g portions
1 Bay leave
1 TSP black peppercorn
Sprig of thyme
1 carrot 1cm dice
1 onion 1cm dice
1. Place everything except cod into a pot and bring to a simmer.
2. Leave to simmer for 30 minutes and strain.
3. Place back on the heat, Season court boullion to taste.
4. Place cod portions into court boullion and cook on low heat for 2/3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon.
1. Prepare the Brussel sprouts by trimming the stalks and removing the outer leaves and cut in half.
2. Preheat a frying pan with some olive oil and toss the sprouts on high heat until nice and charred.
Season to taste.
Clarified butter and oil
Salt and pepper
Remove side muscle from scallops.
Pat dry the scallops to remove moisture and season.
Heat frying pan until very hot add clarified butter and oil Sear the scallops for about 1 minute each side (you want a nice caramelized colour on them)
250g frozen peas
25g butter
100ml white stock - chicken
Small bunch mint – roughly chopped
Place the peas, butter and stock into a saucepan and season well.
Simmer for 3-4 minutes (you want the peas to stay bright green) Blend peas with the mint to a smooth purée.
Reheat when required.
1 tbsp cranberry compote serves 12
2tbsp salted butter
2 tbsp lemon juice
Melt two tbsp of butter in a small pan, on a medium heat appox 1-2 minutes, reduce to a low heat.
Add the cranberry compote and lemon juice, cook until thoroughly heated and add the two tbsp of butter stir until melted.
Simmer on a low heat until ready to use.
500g apples, peeled, cored and diced
500g pears, peeled, cored and diced
1 large onions, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 lime, grated zest and juice
1 tbsp. mustard seeds
500ml white wine vinegar
125g chopped dried apricots
7.5cm/3in piece root ginger, peeled and grated
2 tsp ground ginger
1 tbsp. sea salt
500g granulated sugar
Sterilised jam jars
1. Put the apples, pears, onions, garlic, lime zest and juice, mustard seeds and half the vinegar into a large saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer until the fruit is nearly cooked.
2. Add the remaining vinegar along with the rest of the ingredients, bring to the boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until thick and pulpy.
3. Leave the chutney to cool for 15-20 minutes then pack into the jam jars, cover with a wax disc and a screw top lid. Store in a cool dark place for 3-4 weeks before enjoying.
For the dressing
50g or peanut butter
2 tablespoons white miso paste
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon grated ginger
2 to 5 tablespoons water, or as needed
For the slaw:
½ head red cabbage shredded
½ head of green cabbage shredded
2 scallions, chopped
1 Red bell peer
1 yellow bell peper
20g chopped parsley, including stems
20g fresh basil, Thai basil, and/or mint
2 Thai chillies, diced
Sea salt
25g cup toasted sesame seeds
1. Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, miso paste, lime juice, sesame oil, and ginger. Whisk in enough water to create a drizzable consistency.
Set aside.
2. In a dry cast-iron skillet over medium heat, char the peppers whole, rotating until the edges have a little char, about 2 minutes per side. Remove. When cool to the touch, slice in half lengthwise, remove the stem, ribbing, and seeds and slice horizontally into thin strips.
3. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, peppers, scallions, parsley, basil, chillies, and ¾ of the dressing. Toss until combined. Add the remaining dressing, if desired, and season to taste with a few pinches of sea salt. Serve topped with the toasted seeds
50g Diced Red onion
50g parsley
250g Crab meat
55g Mayonnaise
30g Breadcrumbs
55g Egg
9g mustard
Pinch of Salt
Pinch of Black pepper For
50g panko breadcrumbs
50g Flour
50g Egg yolk
1. Place crab meat, egg, salt, mustard, mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, diced red onion, parsley into a food processor and pulse blitz mixture ensure mix isn’t too soft 2. Shape mixture into round balls 3. And place in fridge for a few hours to let mixture set For crumbing:
1. Place flour, whisked egg yolks and panko breadcrumbs in separate bowls in that order 2. Then place 1 ball at a time into flour shaking off excess flour, then place in egg, then placing in breadcrumbs and place on tray. And repeat.
3. Heat oil to 170oC and place crab croquettes in oil for 2-3 mins ensure they are golden brown in colour.