MS is only one part of my whole life, says Cork mum

MULTIPLE sclerosis (MS) is just one part of my busy life, but it’s not at the front and centre.

That’s the positive outlook of Ballincollig woman Emma Valentine, who is confident of a breakthrough in treating the neurological condition.

Emma said: “Who knows, in another 20 years’ time, MS mightn’t even be ‘a thing’ any more.”

That’s why she’s urging people to support the 33rd MS Ireland READaTHON, which has gone online due to Covid-19 and which runs for the entire month of November.

The charity is expecting a decrease of fund-raised income of over €1m this year, and the thousands of people they support around the country are depending on their flagship event more than ever to continue to provide the same level of service next year.

Emma, a 34-year-old mum of one, was formally diagnosed with the condition, for which there’s currently no cure, back in September, 2011. But the astute young woman had known since she had walked into her doctor’s surgery six months earlier what was coming down the tracks.

Several small things had been niggling at her, including persistent numbness and tingling of her fingers and the soles of her feet, as well as a strange electric shock sensation down the back of her legs when she pressed her chin to her chest.

“It was these tiny things, which, if it hadn’t been for them all together, I mightn’t have had them investigated at all. And to be honest I think I went to the doctor for something else and just mentioned to her that I felt I had MS,” said Emma.

She was sent for an MRI and says she was lucky to get her diagnosis very quickly, aged 25.

“I was ready for it because I had been thinking about it since that April. The hardest part was telling my mum and two younger sisters but it was also a relief as I had been holding the secret for a while.”

Emma was offered four similar type treatments at that point and opted for a daily injection which she continued for four years.

After the birth of her daughter Rowan (now six), she changed to a daily tablet and as advances were made, she changed again in 2017 to a new hospital administered infusion.

“But I haven’t had anything since I completed that in April, 2018,” she said, explaining that except for an occasional relapse, her condition is very manageable.

When she talks about her daughter her voice lights up, but pregnancy brings its own risks for MS sufferers.

“Three months after birth there’s a heighted chance of a relapse. And sure enough, the day Rowan turned 12 weeks I had a scare with my vision,” she remembers.

And while her condition isn’t the deciding factor in herself and husband Matt Kelleher growing their family, she says it’s “one more thing to consider”.

Emma worked for Amazon for 13 years, including for a period after her diagnosis, in a highly stressful corporate role.

“It was manic and there were long hours which I can’t say I miss!” she said.

Now, after a period of being a stay at home mum, which she loved, admitting she must have had the ‘best version’ of lockdown, she’s taken on a new role as secretary in her daughter’s school, Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin, Ballincollig. And even though she’s living with MS, she doesn’t consider herself to be in the ‘at risk’ category when it comes to Covid-19.

“I might have been before my treatment ended but not now, so I’m not nervous at all really,” she said.

“Covid hasn’t changed anything either in terms of my treatment. A nurse comes to me every month for a blood and urine test, and the only difference now is that she’s masked up.”

Just like there’s no cure for MS, there’s no cause either and Emma thinks she was “just unfortunate”.

“But I have been so lucky that my condition is easily managed. MS consumed me for a while, especially in the lead up and after my diagnosis, but it’s only one part of my whole life now. I’m good at compartmentalising things, and besides, I’ve lots of other things going on with a rewarding job and my daughter. I don’t worry about it, and whether that’s a deliberate thing or not, it’s alright!”

For the month of November, she’s looking forward to being part of the the MS Ireland READaTHON with Rowan.

“As children we were really into it ourselves without having any concept of the charity part of it. Now, Rowan is the biggest book worm ever — she eats books and could read before she even went to school. Recently I find I’m frantically reading books to see if they’re suitable, before handing them over to her!”

Emma says she’d read anything herself, but she does have a huge appetite for American politics, after doing a course in UCC last year on ‘US Foreign Policy in the age of Trump’. She describes her self as a US political junkie, and calls Donald Trump “the worst thing in the world”. She predicts a win for Joe Biden, adding: “But Trump won’t concede for weeks.”

But regardless of that outcome, she’s urging anyone with any niggling health issues, MS related or not, to get them checked out.

“If it turns out to be something you can deal with it; but if you don’t know, you’ll always be worrying. I feel most confident when I’m fully informed — I need to know things.”

You can contact the MS Information Line on 1850 233 233. Open Monday-Friday, 10am-2pm.

