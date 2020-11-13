My Wardrobe: Shin Hayes

Dress is from Love Cherish Boutique; shoes are Penneys
Favourite thing about this outfit: I bought this almost three years ago and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve worn it since, usually with runners or else a black biker jacket and ankle boots. This dress could literally be in a ball at the end of my wardrobe and still look perfect, totally uncreased! My kinda dress! I only purchased these bargain boots at the end of summer but they’re also great for ‘lifting’ an autumn/winter look.
Last time I wore this outfit was recently to celebrate my 42nd birthday.
Above, denim jacket, burgundy dress and runners. Jacket from Love Cherish, Dress is from The Try On (formerly Vanity Fair, Newbridge); runners, Penneys.
This dress has been worn throughout every season. You can change it up with nice biker and ankle boots or sandals for summer. I absolutely adore the runners as they have a memory foam insole. Comfort is key.
A few weeks ago while spending a day with my mam in town..
Coat; Paul Costelloe; top, Vero Moda; boots, Penneys; scarf, Louis Vuitton; leggings ATIR
I bought the coat in a sale over 20 years ago at Brown Thomas Cork. Every single winter it’s resurrected. It owes me nothing!
I’ve worn it to everything from Christmas parties to funerals and everything in between.
The end of winter last year so it’s making a comeback fairly soon! I wear the leggings a few times a week, most recently was yesterday.
Pictures: Larry Cummins