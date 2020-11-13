My Wardrobe: Shin Hayes

Today Shin Hayes, singer and model, Dublin Pike, shares her three favourite outfits with Sarah Horgan in our My Wardrobe feature

Outfit 1: (Black & white dress, white boots).

Dress is from Love Cherish Boutique; shoes are Penneys

Favourite thing about this outfit: I bought this almost three years ago and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve worn it since, usually with runners or else a black biker jacket and ankle boots. This dress could literally be in a ball at the end of my wardrobe and still look perfect, totally uncreased! My kinda dress! I only purchased these bargain boots at the end of summer but they’re also great for ‘lifting’ an autumn/winter look.

Last time I wore it: Last time I wore this outfit was recently to celebrate my 42nd birthday.

Outfit 2: Above, denim jacket, burgundy dress and runners. Jacket from Love Cherish, Dress is from The Try On (formerly Vanity Fair, Newbridge); runners, Penneys.

Favourite thing about this outfit: This dress has been worn throughout every season. You can change it up with nice biker and ankle boots or sandals for summer. I absolutely adore the runners as they have a memory foam insole. Comfort is key.

Last time I wore it:

A few weeks ago while spending a day with my mam in town..

Outfit 3 (long black coat & pink scarf).

Coat; Paul Costelloe; top, Vero Moda; boots, Penneys; scarf, Louis Vuitton; leggings ATIR

Favourite thing about this outfit: I bought the coat in a sale over 20 years ago at Brown Thomas Cork. Every single winter it’s resurrected. It owes me nothing!

I’ve worn it to everything from Christmas parties to funerals and everything in between.

Last time I wore it: The end of winter last year so it’s making a comeback fairly soon! I wear the leggings a few times a week, most recently was yesterday.

Pictures: Larry Cummins