Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Looking to boost your career prospects or even to take on an entirely new path — read on to learn about life-changing part-time courses designed around your busy life.

Meet the experts who can guide you to success at MTU Business Academy’s Online Open Evening on Tuesday, June 13th, from 5.30 pm to 7pm.

The MTU Business Academy has more than 30 professional and executive, part-time courses designed to help you achieve your career goal. All courses are QQI accredited on the National Framework of Qualifications.

The MTU Business Academy has earned a deserved reputation among emerging and established professionals. It has helped them to set and meet ambitious and rewarding career goals.

Pat Culhane, MTU Business Academy Manager, said: “I regularly witness capable, experienced professionals that want to upskill or reskill, but are not aware of the range of the options available to them.”

“Our flexible courses are designed to fit into your busy lifestyle, allowing you to advance your education and career without sacrificing your current commitments.

“The courses are part-time, delivered in the evening or at the weekend. Most programmes run either partly or fully online. Other programmes involve a mix of online and on-campus delivery. Courses are not just for people in Cork and Kerry. We are seeing an increase in students from other parts of Ireland and overseas.

“We have courses for those returning to higher education and those starting out. Join our online open evening to meet and chat with lecturers from each course. We’re confident that you’ll get a sense of the friendly, caring culture here in MTU, ahead of courses starting from September.”

Dr Angela Wright, Programme Director for MTU’s MBA in Strategy.

The online opening evening runs from 5.30 pm to 7pm on Tuesday, June 13th. This is a free, live webinar, open to the public, targeting prospective students.

To register visit: https://www.mtubusinessacademy.ie/events/

Wealth of courses, from certificates to masters

MTU Business Academy has an extensive selection of over 30 professional and executive, part-time courses designed to help you achieve your career goal.

The offerings range from short certificate courses to the comprehensive Masters programmes across: management, leadership, accounting, finance, aviation, diversity & inclusion, human resources, design thinking, data analytics, journalism, PR, digital content creation, marketing, tourism and more.

The university prides itself on delivering courses that are exceptional value for money, with an emphasis on developing and contributing to the students’ professional practice and their career.

It’s worth noting that MTU, through its Extended Campus, provides a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) service, where applicants can be given formal recognition for what they already know prior to starting on a course or module.

Also, some courses are government-funded under the Springboard+ initiative. In fact, there is a high success rate for applicants receiving 90%-100% fee funding, including those currently in employment.

For details on each of the MTU Business Academy’s part-time courses, see: https://www.mtubusinessacademy.ie/programmes