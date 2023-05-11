National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling. This year, Bike Week will take place from Saturday the 13th of May to Sunday the 21st of May with events taking place across Ireland. Bike Week has something for everyone — whether you want to get back on the bike, use your bike more or try out cycling for the first time, Bike Week has it all.

Getting involved

Getting involved in Bike Week is easy. Bike week is a great excuse to get cycling, to connect with others, enjoy the outdoors, and promote the benefits of cycling. As well as being good for your health and the environment, cycling can benefit your wallet too.

Take to the greenways and parks and enjoy the excitement and joy cycling brings or take part in some the hundreds of free events happening right across the country.

There are lots of free events happening during Bike Week including Family Fun Festivals and Bike Fests, where you can take part in fun bike activities or a family fun cycle with your loved ones. Family fun cycles are usually short and slow-paced, making them perfect for kids and families.

Or why not join one of the many other organised group cycles? These are a great way to connect with others and explore new routes. Whether it's a leisurely cycle through a local park or exploring the many greenways, group cycles are a fun way to get out on your bike and enjoy the fresh air.

For a different experience, why not join a guided heritage cycle or bike tour through your city or town, an exciting way to discover new sights and learn about the history and culture of a place.

If you don’t own a bike don’t worry. You can hire a bike or take part in an event that has bike hire available. If you have a bike in need of repairs, head to your local bike shop ahead of Bike Week or look for bike maintenance workshops taking place during Bike Week.

Bike-to-Work Day is happening on Wednesday 17th May and it’s a great excuse to cycle to work. Let your organisation know Bike Week is happening and help organise some fun bike activities or a bike maintenance workshop at your place of work. Cycling to work is a fun way to get some exercise and start your day off right.

Cycle on Wednesday or COW day is the designated day each week when schools across the country encourage children to cycle to school and ties in nicely with Bike-to-Work Day. There will be lots of schools taking part on Wednesday 17th so keep an eye out for all the happy cycling buddies. COW day is a great way to encourage physical activity, instil healthy habits and helps to cultivate a love for the environment in students. By cycling to school, students can learn to appreciate cleaner air, healthier physical activities and a sense of community.

Benefits of cycling

It’s not just about the fun of cycling either. If you're new to cycling or haven't cycled in a while, you might be wondering about other benefits of cycling.

Cycling is an excellent form of exercise that offers numerous benefits to people of all ages and fitness levels. Cycling is a low-impact exercise that puts minimal stress on the joints and is an excellent aerobic exercise that helps to improve cardiovascular health, reduce the risk of heart disease, and lower blood pressure. Cycling can strengthen your muscles, particularly in your lower body, legs, and gluteus and can improve balance and coordination, and can help to improve lung health by increasing lung capacity and reducing the risk of respiratory diseases.

Getting outdoors, surrounded by nature and fresh air is good for your mental health too and cycling can help to reduce stress levels and promote healthy habits.

Bikes are generally low maintenance and require very little upkeep. Most bikes are highly durable, and with proper care and maintenance, they can last for years to come.

And let’s not forget that cycling is good for the environment too. As an environmentally-friendly mode of transportation that reduces air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, by taking part in Bike Week events, you'll take a step towards protecting the environment and contributing to a healthier planet.

Find an event near you

So why not get involved? It’s easy peasy, lemon squeezy. Start by checking out some of the Bike Week events happening in your county during Bike Week at www.bikeweek.ie.

Events are often family-friendly, with activities such as bike parades, games, and picnics and a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones and create unforgettable memories.

Bike Week is an excellent opportunity to celebrate cycling and promote a healthier lifestyle. Whether you're an experienced cyclist or a beginner, Bike Week events offer something for everyone. Join in the fun, meet new friends, explore new places, and feel the joy of cycling. Let's celebrate cycling during the Bike Week!

To find out what is happening in your County for Bike Week 2023, visit www.bikeweek.ie.

National Bike Week is funded by Department of Transport, coordinated through TFI and brought to you by your Local Authorities, Local Sports Partnerships, Community groups and Green-Schools.