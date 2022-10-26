Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

With Christmas festivities fast approaching as 2022 rapidly draws to a close, a new year is just around the corner.

As is tradition, many of us will soon be on a self-improvement kick, compiling a list of our New Year's resolutions. This new year, however, why not take up something that could benefit both you AND the future of health?

Are you between 50-85 years old and experiencing minor memory loss — forgetting names, frequently misplacing keys or walking into a room and being unable to recall what you're looking for in there?

If so, you may be the perfect candidate to take part in a ground breaking new study in Cork — and to make a handy earner while you're at it!

Atlantia Clinical Trials is now recruiting participants for a six month study investigating the effects of a turmeric supplement on cognitive decline.

Do you find yourself forgetting names or misplacing things more often lately? If so, Atlantia want to hear from you.

The trial involves just a few visits to Atlantia’s clinic in Blackpool and is totally safe, having met the rigorous standards of the Cork Research Ethics Committee (CREC). Best of all, participants of the study are reimbursed €500 upon completion.

While the financial incentive is an obvious one, there are endless other benefits to taking part in this trial with Atlantia. In particular, the study has already given great peace of mind to those who are concerned about their family history of cognitive health.

“Some of the feedback we’ve gotten so far is from participants with a relative or close family member that has dementia or Alzheimer’s,” explains Cian O’Mahoney, Recruitment and Marketing Manager with Atlantia. “We’re looking at less severe cases here, in people with very mild symptoms of cognitive decline, but even those small things can build up and point towards more serious conditions. We’re trying to not necessarily prevent conditions like dementia — because sadly if that’s in your family, it still could well happen — but trying to slow it down, to push back against any condition that you might be predisposed to.”

The way the Atlantia team hope to tackle these conditions is, at its core, very simple. It also involves minimal work from the trial participants.

“The main ask of participants is that they’ll regularly take the turmeric supplement, though of course they won’t know whether they’re taking the real thing or a placebo,” Cian explains.

“There are many reasons why we’re focusing on turmeric for this study. It’s been used for centuries as a traditional herbal medicine for its potential as an anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant product, but what many people don’t know is that a major component of turmeric is curcumin, which has shown potential benefits to slow down age-associated conditions such as cognitive impairment.”

To monitor how they’re getting on with the supplement, participants attend four appointments at the Atlantia clinic. “At the clinic, we’ll do cognition assessments, which are really just little memory games that participants repeat with each subsequent visit,” says Cian. “Towards the end of the study, we then compare all those assessments to see if there’s been any improvement in the results for people who were using the supplement. We’d also compare those results against our findings from people using the placebo, checking whether their cognitive skills have remained stable or declined.”

Simple memory tests are carried out in the Atlantia clinic as part of the study.

The memory games are nothing to be intimidated by, reassures Cian, who's keen to dispel the false stereotypes surrounding clinical trials like this one.

“There’s often a misconception surrounding what we do. People can often hear 'clinical trial' and think of people in lab coats poking and prodding at you, but it’s really not like that. Here at Atlantia in particular, we’re a very welcoming team and pride ourselves on putting people at ease. We’re always happy to see new faces in the clinic, and a lot of the time once somebody comes in for a trial we'd see them coming back for multiple trials again after that. Some of them can’t wait to finish one trial so they can start the next!

“All the staff here are well-trained and we enjoy interacting with and getting to know the people who come in to us. People can ask us as many questions as they like, we pride ourselves on putting them at ease and explaining things as much as they want us to. It’s genuinely a nice atmosphere for anyone to enter, we’re not overly clinical or corporate by any means.”

Despite not being overly corporate, Atlantia have managed to do exceedingly well for themselves on the corporate ladder. Having come from humble beginnings, originally spun out of UCC, Atlantia Clinical Trials is now a world-class company that has carried out trials on behalf of some of the biggest companies in the world, including Nestlé, Danone and Pepsi.

With their globally recognised expertise in the field, you'll certainly be in safe hands with them.

To meet the expert Atlantia team yourself, and to get involved with their cognitive decline study, visit the Atlantia website.