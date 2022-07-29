CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Often people wonder why a hospital needs a charity. For CUH Charity, the charitable arm of Cork University Hospital and Cork University Maternity Hospital, the answer is complex. Their mission is to provide a wide range of life-changing and life-saving equipment, facilities and services for patients attending both hospitals.

Their goal is simple — saving and changing lives!

A win for CUH Charity (of which there have been many in recent months) is a win for countless patients and their families. As none of us can predict when we may be in need of CUH’s treatment and help ourselves, a win for them is in many ways a win for everyone across Cork and wider Munster.

The tireless volunteering, fundraising efforts and support from local people in the region have led to these wins, and have made a number of exciting projects possible — with much more still to come!

Here are some of the charity’s biggest successes, both past and upcoming;

The Ion Torrent Genexus Sequencer

The Ion Torrent Genexus sequencer at Cork University Hospital is the first of its kind in Ireland, identifying the DNA profiles of cancers — which are then used to determine the best type of treatment to fight the disease. The purchase of the Ion Torrent Genexus has been hugely impactful — reducing testing time for cancer patients from weeks when outsourced to 24 hours inhouse.

The sequencer has proved revolutionary for cancer patients at CUH.

CUH Apiary

As the only green flag hospital, a key aim for CUH is to continue improving and enhancing their green agenda. For this project, they wanted a solution that would not only help the planet and our environment, but would also benefit younger patients. It was highlighted that children who undergo immunotherapy treatment at CUH to tackle their life-threatening allergies often still have a huge fear of the dangers of bees and bee stings.

Two beehives are installed on the Wilton campus of CUH.

It was also a concern that children waiting for their appointment in CUH can simply get bored. By installing two beehives on the Wilton campus, CUH Charity could make a number of breakthroughs;

1. Enhance Biodiversity in CUH.

2. Install CCTV inside the hives, and subsequently use the footage to educate and entertain children across the hospital.

3. Reintroduce children to bees safely after immunotherapy treatment. CUH is the national centre for the treatment of children who have endured life-threatening allergic reactions to bee and wasp stings (anaphylaxis).

Activity packs for older patients

Older patients on the geriatric ward at CUH were showing signs of frustration due to long stays without visitors during Covid. The team on the wards reached out to CUH Charity for support on a great initiative - to create activity packs which will keep their minds off the distance from their loved ones.

Elderly patients felt particularly lonely due to visitor restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Physio upgrade project

CUH Charity are currently working with the Physio Department to upgrade the equipment there. This will give patients attending physio at the hospital the best available options and ensure they are getting the best possible care.

The physio team work in nearly every department of the hospital — from Neonatal to Geriatric — providing so much more than just physio. Often their work is about giving patients the confidence and right supports to live their life as independently as possible.

Children’s Emergency Department

At CUH, construction has begun on Munster’s first Children’s Only Emergency Department. The ED (Emergency Department) is a bustling, busy environment. It can be stressful even for an adult when they come through the doors for care — so for children, the stress can be highly amplified.

By providing an audio-visually-separated, child-friendly environment, CUH Charity can create a better, safer experience for children and their parents seeking urgent care.

Into the future…

CUH Charity will continue to work with the staff, management and the board of CUH & CUMH to create a better experience for frontline workers, patients and their families.

But, the charity can only do this with YOUR support!

Please support their next initiatives by visiting www.cuhcharity.ie today.