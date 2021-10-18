Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Irish-owned online Maths school, Breakthrough Maths, is now taking registrations for its 5-day midterm booster course.

Speaking of the course, founder and Whitechurch man, T.J. Hegarty said, "Over 5 days, we break down the most essential parts of the Maths Course. We have small classes for Primary, Junior Cert, and Leaving Cert students. The course consists of 1 hour of Maths a day, over the 5 days of Mid-term. We have set out an exam-based curriculum for each specific class or year. We use Kahoot! Quizzes each day to get students used to exam questions. We take the anxiety out of Maths!"

Who is this 5-day midterm booster course for?

According to T.J., the two most important questions to ask yourself as a parent before enrolling your child in this course are;

'Is your child studying?' and 'Has your child missed out on sections of Maths because of Covid?' If so, "This course is the answer," he said.

T.J. Hegarty founder of Breakthrough Maths. Picture Dan Linehan

The classes sizes are small meaning each student gets the attention they really need; "It’s about support from your tutor. Great tutors have great impacts. In classes of 6 or 7 students, you can get that person's help from a tutor. You feel part of a small team. Working on problems together builds confidence, it fosters engagement. Tutoring in small groups is the way forward!"

Growing from strength to strength

Breakthrough Maths was set up in a local hall community hall in Cork consisting of 24 students and 2 tutors. When classes were forced to move online in October 2020, there were 100 students enrolled by the end of the academic year.

When EchoLive asked T.J. what inspired him to set up an online Math school he said;

"When you understand Maths, the rest of school gets easier. I’ve been tutoring for over 10 years and I have seen hundreds of students transform as soon as they felt confident in Maths. From students with autism, right through to 625 point students, I’ve seen a common theme - Once you understand Maths, school becomes so much more enjoyable!"

Michelle O Sullivan, the parent of a child who attended Breakthrough maths said, "There was a dread that set in each night before school. Now, there is a pep in her step – today, she voluntarily told the whole class how to do a Fractions question."

Another parent, Linda Moynihan said; "He’s a different boy. He actually ENJOYS maths lessons now, all because of you guys. All the arguments have stopped – he is self-motivated now!"

Why enroll today

The course costs €199 for the week, Day 1 is completely free to try. "I repeat, completely FREE to try!"

It’s so simple - log on for an hour a day and do the class!

If they miss a day, Breakthrough record the lesson & send it after.

Small classes — 6 or fewer students

600 point tutors

For more information or to enroll for the 5-day midterm booster course visit www.breakthroughmaths.com or call 087 2020389