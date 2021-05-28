The fabric of Cork city since 1860

From lab coat to suit coat- Managing Director of Fitzgerald Menswear, Eddie Mullins did everyone a favor when he decided to ditch the lab and head straight for men’s fashion. It wasn’t long after Eddie started a course in Applied Biology that he tailored his career into something he was passionate about — menswear.

Fitzgerald's of Cork established in 1860 with the current MD Eddie Mullins preparing for his grand opening on Monday. Picture: Michael Chester.

Perched on St Patrick’s Street of Cork City, Fitzgerald’s is more than just a shop- with it brings great historical sentiment. Found in 1860 as a family run business, Eddie Mullins is the predecessor of Joe Fitzgerald who retired at the age of seventy-five, leaving Eddie with big boots to fill, “I’ve put my own stamp on it whilst still adhering to all the same qualities and heritage that was there before and staying true to its founding principles,” Eddie said.

What used to be a shop that where George Bernard Shaw shopped some of his theatrical shirts, it was in the 1960s that the trend changed from bespoke to readymade. The fabric restrictions and more functional styles that were made necessary by World War II prompted an increase in standardized production for all clothing. Mass production of clothing became more popular and suits, shirts, and everything in between were mass-produced in standard sizes- changing how consumers make purchases forever.

The history of this shop has a huge part to play in its customer loyalty, and COVID didn’t change Fitzgerald’s pledge to maintain quality service and customer satisfaction. Nothing can beat a face-to-face customer experience, but COVID brought an alternative method of customer service- click and collect.

Eddie Mullins, Managing Director of Fitzgerald Menswear on Patrick Street bringing down the shutters of his premises when Level 5 lockdown came into force. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Fitzgerald’s Menswear is now also offering a personal tailoring service, “What used to be a limited tailoring service is now more comprehensive. People can have anything they want in a suit. For example, different colour buttons.” Before there were limitations on what factories could produce but now Fitzgerald’s is offering a service giving their customers freedom and choice in the world of fashion. They also have lots of different sizes. “We go up to 5XL so it’s a good one-stop-shop.”

Don’t be fooled by the age of this shop- as the saying goes ‘with age comes wisdom’- Eddie is also passionate about sustainability and doing what he can for his customers in more ways than one. “Sustainability is a big word in our world where brands want to take the plastic out of the product. We’re packaging shirts in paper rather than plastic, we also sell plastic-free belts - we’re looking to reduce plastic too and move away from it where we can, and customers are reacting very well to it.” Fitzgerald’s also has a repair service, for example when Barbour coats or jackets can be sent away for rewaxing, as well as offering a shoe refurbishment service- moving away from fast fashion and keeping in line with sustainable fashion.

Treat someone special with a Fitzgerald's Menswear gift card.

“I’m very conscious of giving the very best of service and we have the best people available in the shop, the finest quality of teams in the country, from the office to the floor who are helpful, professional, and educated. We have fun with it but we’re also very serious about what we do and our customer loyalty is a testament to that.” It’s obvious it’s not just business for Eddie- it’s everything and everyone that comes with it.

Speaking of Cork’s current renaissance Eddie is an excited and proud trader of Cork City and what the future has to offer. “Cork is really on the up — the changes that we see in the buildings, the investment into the city centre, it’s going to be like a renaissance for the city. There’s an emergence of a lot of new restaurants, ethnic food offers, the city is young, vibrant, and unique.” Eddie fondly recounted a conversation he had with an Italian person living in Cork, when Eddie asked his friend about his experience so far in Cork, he said, “The warmth isn’t in the weather, it’s in the people.”

To contact Fiztzgerald's Menswear call 086 812 7382 or email eddie@fitzgeralds.ie