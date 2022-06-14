What were the stories that made the Echo on June 14 over the past 130 years?

THE earliest Echo available to us at Cork City Library dates from 1896 - four years after its launch. Should you have a copy from before that lying around in the attic, we would love to hear from you!

Here are some of the stories that made the Echo on June 14 in the past 130 years. In the years where June 14 fell on a Sunday, when the paper doesn’t publish, I have carried the reports from the next day’s Echo.

1896

Arrest at Queenstown

A young man, Edward Byrne, was arrested at Queenstown on Saturday evening on the information of Hanorah Barrett and brought before Mr A.E. Horne, R.M. Mrs Barrett, a returning emigrant from Kanturk, alleges Byrne unlawfully retained a £20 note of hers.

“I arrived at Queenstown from New York last Wednesday and went to Byrne’s lodging house. The next day I went to the bank and cashed a draft valued for £152 8s. 9d.

"I rolled up the notes and placed them in my bosom. I went to bed that night at 12 o’clock but a short time later, I sent Edward Byrne to go for some whiskey and gave him a note from the roll.

“I did not know at the time how much the note was for, but as I now have only £130, I believe it was £20. He did not return and when I saw him the following morning, I asked him why he did not come with my change and the whiskey. He replied, ‘I gave it to the barmaid downstairs’. I than asked the barmaid for it, and she said it was a £1 note he gave her.”

The prisoner was remanded on bail to appear this morning.

A Peculiar Accident

At about 2 o’clock on Saturday, an accident of a rather rare kind occurred on the South Jetties and created considerable excitement.

A horse with a cart load of grain was about to proceed along the quay when the animal became restless and, despite all the driver could do, backed in over the edge and fell into the river between the quay and the vessel lying by.

Measures were immediately taken to bring the animal out of its perilous position, and after considerable difficulty, this was done.

The driver narrowly escaped being carried in on the car. The bags of grain, of course, sank, and these have not yet been recovered.

1912

Cyclist Hurt In Accident

While cycling along Lancaster Quay about 9.30pm last night, a young man, Bartholomew White, of Broad Lane, met with an accident.

He was just about to pass out a tram when a dog rushed across the road. In order to avoid it, White swerved and collided with the tram. He was thrown heavily to the ground, receiving slight concussion and some bad bruises.

Dr Giusani happened to be passing and immediately attended to him. The Corporation Ambulance was requisitioned, and the victim was conveyed to the South Infirmary. His injuries are fortunately not very serious.

An ad that appeared in The Echo. An interesting offer on a harbour excursion on June 14, 1932

At the Police Office To-day

Patrick Sheehan and Patrick Burke, described by the police as ‘corner boys’, were charged by Sergeant O’Brien with being drunk and disorderly last night and with assaulting Mary Carroll and Mrs Margaret Sheehan.

The Bench heard the women were going home from the Opera House and were followed as far as the bridge when the defendants demanded money from them.

Sheehan threatened Mary Carroll, saying he had done six months for her and would do 12 months more. He then caught her by the side of the face and threw her against the wall.

Regarding Burke, Mrs Sheehan said when she refused him four pence, he bumped her with his head in the mouth.

Sergeant O’Brien said the defendants created a disgraceful scene and a large crowd gathered. Both men denied the charges but were convicted on all of them.

Sheehan was sentenced to one month for being drunk and disorderly and two for the assault, the sentences to run consecutively. He was also bound to the peace for 12 months. Burke received one month for the assault but the same sentence in every other respect.

On leaving the dock, Sheehan made some observations towards R.F. Starkie, Chairman of the Bench. Constable Hedderman overhearing them, proffered a charge of using disgraceful language towards the magistrate. The words were written down by the constable and Mr Starkie said the language was “very bad indeed”. On this charge, a fine of 40s, or a month in jail, was imposed.

1922

School Attendance Committee

Brother O’Rahilly (Superior-General, Presentation Brothers) was the only member who attended last night’s School Attendance Committee meeting. In the absence of a quorum, no business was transacted.

The report detailing school attendance for May, 1922, includes the following highest and lowest attendance figures: Northern District - Clogheen (boys) 93%; St Ann’s, Shandon 62%; average 80%. Centre District - Model School (girls) 84%; Mayfield 52%; average 75%. Southern District - Sullivan’s Quay 94%; St Finbarr’s Dean St, 66%; average 73%.

The total on the rolls was 15,126 with an attendance of 11,511 (75%).

Schools during the month of May were seriously affected by the epidemic of measles, particularly in densely populated areas.

Public Health Committee

Barry M. Egan presided at yesterday’s Public Health Committee meeting. Dr Donovan (Medical Superintendent Officer) reported 136, Blarney Street, as not a suitable place to keep pigs, the yard being only 7ft wide and 15ft long. The man there kept pigs before joining the army during the war and it would be a serious loss to him now not to get the necessary permission.

Dr Donovan said the general rule is that a sty be 100ft from the house and, when the by-laws were being framed, he got that reduced to 60ft so as not to disadvantage so many.

Inspector Fitzgerald reported that on June 8 he seized and destroyed a diseased liver from a butcher’s establishment.

Dr Donovan added: “I examined it and found it had a huge abscess with a great amount of pus in it.”

Chairman Egan said: “Prosecute the seller.” He added it was surprising the amount of foreign meat coming into the city, with a great quantity of pigs’ heads and tails arriving.

Mr O’Keeffe (Executive Officer) said from May 23 to June 3, 1922, 748 packages of Danish and American pigs’ meat came into the city. Mr Barry said: “No wonder the poor cannot pay the price for home meat. Irish meat is sent to England and then comes back and is sold cheaper.” Mr Desmond said: “I don’t think it comes back, but I know a very high price is paid for Irish meat in London.”

In respect to Nat Long’s application to renew his cinema licence at Cook Street, Mr Barry said in the time of curfew, cinemas were allowed open on Sundays and got a fair run generally. He moved they now be shut on Sundays till October 1 to give children and people in general a chance to go out into the countryside.

However, Chairman Egan told him: “You have no power. You can hand in a motion for the Council to consider the question.” Nat Long’s renewal application was granted.

1932

Beautiful Hot Weather

Beautiful and summer-like weather was experienced in Cork again to-day. From an early hour, brilliant sunshine bathed the city. But it was not until the afternoon that it was hottest when the readings at the University College showed the temperature in the shade to be 70 degrees and 95 (35C) in the sun.

Since the hot spell has visited the city, it is noticeable in the afternoons when the sun rays are hottest that the streets are somewhat devoid of the usual large number of pedestrians.

Cork Tourism Development

Dr. J.G. Foley presided at to-day’s meeting of the Irish Tourist Development Association (Cork). The Secretary reported tourist arrivals at Cove from January 1 to May 27 numbered 2,981 as against 2,469 for the same period last year. The record year is 1929.

Mr Crowley proposed a resolution expressing appreciation of the services rendered to tourism by Mr John Dulanty, High Commissioner of the Irish Free State in London. The increase in tourists to Ireland was due in no small measure to his efforts in England.

Chairman Foley said anyone who knew what Mr Dulanty had done for Irish produce and for tourism development must give him due appreciation. He was an invaluable servant of the Free State in the most important market it had. He was doing his duty loyally by the country and anything they could say of him would be far short of what he deserved.

Mr McOstrich mentioned a party of 278 world explorers from London had booked Glengarriff Castle and would visit the Cork Industrial Fair on their return journey home.

He also informed the Committee a Belgian liner, the S.S. Marnix Van St. Algonde, was due to arrive at Cove with a large party of visitors for the Eucharistic Congress.

Mr Crowley drew attention to fictitious reports of gun-running doing incalculable harm to the tourist industry. There was not the slightest truth in them, which were of a most mischievous character. Both the British and Irish governments had denied them. The British Admiralty had given an explanation as to the movement of their destroyers in Irish waters, and these could not in any way be connected with gun-running.

1942

June 14 was a Sunday in 1942, and the next day’s Echo reflected the rationing conditions in place at the time of the Emergency, by consisting of just two pages.

Shops Closed To-day

Drapery and distribution trade union representatives met with Mr Lemass, Minister for Supplies, this morning in relation to the rationing arrangements for clothing and cloth materials. To date, 52 ration coupons had to be split into 2 x 26 with one half used over two six-month periods.

The new Clothing Rationing Order provides for 72 coupons, which are to be usable in any quantity and at any time prior to June, 1943.

Those in the trade are unhappy with this, arguing the rationing system should not apply to seasonal clothing and orders given before the formation of rationing arrangements should be executed without coupons.

A crowded demonstration marched to the Mansion House in Dublin this afternoon and loudspeakers were erected to broadcast the marchers’ grievances. Protest in Cork saw widespread business closures.

Drapery and allied trade shops, tailoring establishments, boot and shoe shops, shirt factories, clothing and hosiery factories closed down all over the city.

A demonstration by members of the Union of Distributive Workers is pending this evening and will march in a body through the principal streets to Daunts Square for a mass meeting, presided over by Mr M. McManus, Vice-president of the National Executive and Chairman of the Cork branch. It is understood Lord Mayor John Horgan has been invited and signified his intention to attend.

1952

Korean War

Tear gas bombs were used by American soldiers to-day to secure the release of 250 anti-Communist prisoners held in one of the compounds on Koje Island, Korea; 100 Communist leaders were subsequently placed in confinement.

Earlier to-day, tear gas was also used in two new 500-man enclosures to enforce obedience to orders.

These prisoners had been transferred earlier in the week from North Korean compounds 76 and 77 and were disobeying orders, which banned mass singing between 8pm and 6am. At 5.30am, the guards lobbed about a dozen tear gas grenades over the barbed wire to stop mass singing which had been banned.

Hydrogen Bomb

Brien McMahon (Democrat), Chairman of the U.S. Congressional Atomic Energy Committee and a Presidential candidate, said to-day that if elected President, he would order the manufacture of at least 1,000 hydrogen bombs.

“We are crossing the threshold into the hydrogen era - the age of H-bombs,” he said in a recorded speech to the Connecticut Democratic State Convention.

His statement was interpreted as implying American scientists have passed the experimental stage, if they have not already begun to build one.

If elected President, Mr McMahon said, he would bring about a meeting of the heads of state within the U.N. Security Council to consider ways and means of disarming the world. (Brien McMahon died in July).

1972

Whiddy Development Progressing

With the sale this week of 28 acres on Whiddy Island belonging to Mr Christy Minehane, there is only one more holding on the island, consisting of 40 acres, left to negotiate.

When the deal is completed, the road will be clear for the land agent to open negotiations with the remaining seven cottiers and four private dwellings.

Our Bantry correspondent states that it is virtually certain the agent is acting for the American Petroleum Company of Oklahoma (APCO). A recent issue of the influential Oilman’s Magazine suggests a group associated with APCO are planning a $35 million refinery at Whiddy.

House Fire in Montenotte

A West Cork priest on seven weeks’ holiday from America lost his life when the house in which he was a guest in Montenotte caught fire early this morning.

The Rev Dr Patrick McCarthy, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, had arrived from Shannon yesterday and was due to go on to his family in Bantry later this week.