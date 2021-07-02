Tragedy of toddler’s body found in Cork quarry recalled

THE body of a child was discovered by passers-by at about 9.30pm last night in a quarry off the Old Blackrock Road near the South Infirmary, the Echo reported on Saturday, July 2, 1921.

Word was sent to the hospital and doctors and students went out and found the body of a well-nourished male child aged about two with no external marks of violence.

The body appeared to have been there a few days and was removed to the infirmary where a post-mortem will take place pending a military inquiry.

Head Constable Plover, of Union Quay, is investigating.

Killing near Clonakilty

A report reached Clonakilty early this morning that Francis Sullivan, for some years in the employ of Miss Whiteley, Rosscarbery, was found shot dead.

The residence of Miss Whiteley, daughter of the late Canon Whiteley, is adjacent to the Police Barracks and was burned recently.

Charles C. Daly laid to rest

The remains of Charles Daly, of 5 Glen View, South Douglas Road, who was killed last Tuesday, were buried in the Republican Plot at St Finbarr’s Cemetery this afternoon.

(Mr Daly had been taken prisoner in a Waterfall round-up).

The funeral left St Finbarr’s Church South after Requiem Mass and was very largely attended. The coffin was enveloped in the Republican tricolour and reverently saluted by large numbers of people as it passed through the streets. The officiating clergyman was the Rev. William McCullagh, P.P. Douglas.

Peace conference

Despite the refusal of Sir James Craig (pictured above) to participate in the peace conference at the Mansion House in Dublin on Monday, a feeling of optimism pervades regarding possible outcomes. Mr de Valera sent a telegram to Sir James expressing regret that the Ulster leader will not be in attendance.

The acceptance of Mr de Valera’s invitation by Lord Midleton, Sir Maurice Dockrell and other Unionist leaders is, however, a welcome move in this momentous drama.

The number of Dáil Éireann members who will take part is not yet known, but it is likely that several Sinn Féin leaders will be released from prison to enable then to attend.

The negotiators will of course not come to an agreement without a great deal of manoeuvring and playing for position, but the chances are that the country will at least benefit in no small measure by the interchange of views.

A leading London daily newspaper states that, in parliamentary circles, the chances that an Irish Peace Conference will take place in Downing Street within a fortnight are considered even.

de Valera honours Old Glory

Mr de Valera issued a proclamation today that the flag of the Republic of the United States will be honoured throughout Ireland on Monday (July 4, Independence Day). This is in appreciation of the friendship and aid given to the Irish people by friends in America and in recognition of the U.S. flag as a symbol of the principle that governments derive authority from the consent of the governed.

Fr Noonan’s Cattle

The Rev. James Noonan, P.P., Ballina, Co. Tipperary, was charged with inciting James Hogan to disobey an order to remove a road obstruction last Sunday. He was further charged with obstructing a Section Leader of the Auxiliary Division, R.I.C.

A temporary cadet met Hogan driving cattle and ordered him to assist with filling in a trench dug in the road. The cattle belonged to Fr Noonan and almost immediately the reverend appeared and asked with hostility if the cadet was taking his man away. The cadet told the courtmartial the cattle were safe and he spoke to the priest civilly.

The cadet’s Section Leader then joined the conversation and said there were no exceptions in a round up, and if Fr Noonan used his influence the right way, it would help prevent outrages.

In reply to questioning, the Section Leader denied shaking his fist at Fr Noonan and did not think he spoke in a domineering tone. Fr Noonan said the cattle were being driven from the yard to a field, he was annoyed as it was not far from curfew and he didn’t want them wandering the village. The Prosecutor said it was perfectly clear Fr Noonan had lost his temper. He was convicted of the first charge and fined £20 and acquitted of the second charge.

Dempsey vs. Carpentier

Jack Dempsey (U.S.) and Georges Carpentier (France) engage tonight in the Great Boxing Contest at New Jersey. Owing to the extraordinary interest in the match, we will publish an extra edition of the Evening Echo tomorrow morning (Sunday).