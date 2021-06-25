Armed raid on railway, and General says Irish have great distrust for English

ARMED men entered the premises of the Cork and Bandon Railway in Bandon yesterday at about 3pm and removed the telephones from the goods office, the station signal cabin and the engine department, the Echo reported on Saturday, June 25, 1921.

A telephone was also taken from the distillery and similar raids were conducted simultaneously on stations from Kinsale Junction to Ballineen. The trains are now being worked by pilot engines between these stations.

de Valera Detained

The Publicity Department of Dáil Éireann has stated that British crown forces conducted a raid on a house in Blackrock, Dublin, on Wednesday and discovered President de Valera.

He was taken to Portobello Barracks and detained there until 2pm on June 23, when he was released.

The motive of the British authorities in ordering the release is unknown but Sinn Féin says its position remains unchanged.

Girl injured

Those injured in the shooting in the city last Thursday are progressing favourably at the North Infirmary, but the condition of the girl, Mollie O’Connor, of Sunday’s Well, and the child Mary O’Connor, of Blarney Street, is still critical.

“Intensified War”

In London, the Cabinet sat late last night to approve the scheme for intensifying the campaign against Sinn Féin.

A committee of Ministers sat prior to the full meeting and the importance of their deliberations is indicated by the presence of Sir Hamar Greenwood (Chief Secretary) and General Sir Nevil Macready (Commander-in-Chief) and other officials of the Irish Executive. The Cabinet hitherto has only settled on the general policy of sterner measures against the gunmen and of dispatching additional troops to Ireland.

General Maurice writes in today’s Daily News: “The outstanding difficulty of the Irish problem is that neither party trusts the other. The majority of Englishmen have neither forgotten nor forgiven the Easter Rebellion of 1916. The tragic blunder has done more than all the murders which have taken place since to make a settlement difficult.

“On the other side, there is amongst Irishmen an even greater distrust of England. No promise made by the British Government will be accepted as a basis for settlement until it has been fulfilled. The reasons for this distrust stretch back into history.

“Reprisals, official and unofficial, have increased, but their cessation would not now replace it by confidence. In these circumstances, the only hope of settlement is in finding the honest broker in whom both parties have confidence and we have him now in our midst.

“The Dominions’ Premiers are as much interested as ourselves in the security of the Empire. They at least have not forfeited the trust of Irishmen. Is it too late, even at this eleventh hour, to get them to adjudicate to decide upon what form of Dominion Government can and should be given to Ireland?

“The greatest obstacle in the way of such a solution is the Prime Minister’s obsession that our present position as regards Ireland is analogous to that which confronted Abraham Lincoln when the Southern States of America raised the flag of independence.

“We should at least know there is a deal of difference between the Virginian and the Irishman of the South. The one way to make the Irishman secede is to try to prevent him by force from doing so. The one way to keep him contented within the Empire is to tell him he is free to leave it as and when he likes.”

Melee on ship

At a Courtmartial in Kilmainham, Constable John Henry, R.I.C., was charged with endangering the safety of a soldier by discharging a pistol on board the SS Angia. The soldier was travelling across to England when he went to a cabin bathroom. He was about to shave and had the razor in his hand when accused followed him in and said he was out to rob everyone on the ship.

The accused pulled a revolver out of his pocket and fired at him, but the witness ducked and avoided the bullet.

The accused, who also struck a lance-corporal in the face, said he had come from a barrack in Co. Tipperary.

Lismore Fatality

Amid manifestations of sorrow, the remains of Master Cornelius Cronin, 14, who was drowned on Tuesday in the River Bride adjacent to his parents’ residence, were laid to rest at St. Carthage’s Cemetery, Lismore He was a promising pupil at the Christian Brothers’ Collegiate School.