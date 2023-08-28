Football rumours: Manchester United target Spanish replacements for Luke Shaw

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United are targeting Spanish full-backs as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw. The Daily Express says Marcus Alonso (32) has “made his decision” on a move from Barcelona while Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is also on United’s shortlist according to the Daily Star.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon (PA)

Fellow Spaniard Sergio Reguilon is another potential target for United according to the Daily Telegraph. But Fulham are in prime position to take the 26-year-old from Tottenham.

Everton are close to agreeing a move for Portuguese striker Beto (25) from Udinese ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. The i says the move from Serie A would cost around £24 million.

Another Portuguese player could be on the move this week, according to the Daily Express. Manchester City are close to a deal for Matheus Nunes after lodging an improved offer to Wolves for the 25-year-old.

Social media round-up

EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest set to bid for Wilfred Ndidi, proposal expected to be submitted soon for Nigerian DM as he’s top target 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC



Understand personal terms have been agreed and negotiations will now start between clubs.



Forest will push to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/l9ionCDLaq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

West Ham have reignited their interest in Harry Maguire 👀



The transfer window closes on Friday...https://t.co/m82bq60ye9 pic.twitter.com/fgGTk4VXnF — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 27, 2023

Players to watch

Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne (PA)

Timothy Castagne: Fulham are keen on taking the 27-year-old Belgian full-back from Leicester City.

Brennan Johnson: Tottenham are expected to make a £50 million bid for the Wales forward (22) from Nottingham Forest.