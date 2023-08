Tomas Doherty

For the second time in a week, Derry City have lost a crucial game in a penalty shoot out.

The holders have relinquished their FAI Cup crown – beaten 4-3 on spot kicks by St Patrick's Athletic at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Derry's Mark Connolly saw his penalty come off the crossbar and the Saints are into the quarter finals.

The match itself had finished goalless after 120 minutes.