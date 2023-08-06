Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 18:38

Arsenal beat treble-winners Manchester City on penalties to win Community Shield

Fabio Vieira converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out, handing the Gunners a 4-1 win
Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Arsenal took home the first piece of silverware of the new season as they beat treble-winners Manchester City on penalties to lift the Community Shield.

Substitute Cole Palmer appeared to have won it for City in normal time after a fine curling finish, only for an unfortunate last-gasp Manuel Akanji own goal to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw and take the game to a shoot-out.

The Gunners scored all of their spot-kicks while Kevin De Bruyne fired against the bar and Champions League final match-winner Rodri’s poor effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Just as 12 months ago, Erling Haaland had a quiet afternoon in this fixture but his replacement, Palmer, had appeared set to add another trophy to the brimming cabinet at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal had their moments and arguably got the goal their play had deserved when a late Leandro Trossard effort took a heavy deflection off the unwitting Akanji.

Fabio Vieira then converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out, handing the Gunners a 4-1 win.

Facundo Pellestri nets late equaliser as Man Utd earn draw with Athletic Bilbao

