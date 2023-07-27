Shamrock Rovers suffer heavy defeat to Ferenvaros in another difficult night in Europe

Michael Bolton

Shamrock Rovers European campaign looks all but over as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Ferencvaros in their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Two goals after 32 minutes saw the League of Ireland champions 2-0 down at the interval, with a third Ferencvaros goal after the restart making their bask even harder. The Hungarian side scored their fourth goal after 72 minutes to all but ensure their progress to the next round.

It means Shamrock Rovers have a mountain to climb in the second leg at Tallaght Stadium next week, in another dissapointing night in Europe for Stephen Bradley's side.

In Iceland, Dundalk also have work to do as they lost 3-1 to K-A.

While Derry City came back from 1-0 down to defeat KuPS at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium, with a goal from Cian Kavanagh in the 79th minute securing the first leg win.