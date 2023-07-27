Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 21:41

Shamrock Rovers suffer heavy defeat to Ferenvaros in another difficult night in Europe

Two goals after 32 minutes saw the League of Ireland champions 2-0 down at the interval
Shamrock Rovers suffer heavy defeat to Ferenvaros in another difficult night in Europe

Michael Bolton

Shamrock Rovers European campaign looks all but over as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Ferencvaros in their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Two goals after 32 minutes saw the League of Ireland champions 2-0 down at the interval, with a third Ferencvaros goal after the restart making their bask even harder. The Hungarian side scored their fourth goal after 72 minutes to all but ensure their progress to the next round.

It means Shamrock Rovers have a mountain to climb in the second leg at Tallaght Stadium next week, in another dissapointing night in Europe for Stephen Bradley's side.

In Iceland, Dundalk also have work to do as they lost 3-1 to K-A.

While Derry City came back from 1-0 down to defeat KuPS at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium, with a goal from Cian Kavanagh in the 79th minute securing the first leg win.

More in this section

George Russell urges FIA to ‘be bold’ if weather makes Belgian Grand Prix unsafe George Russell urges FIA to ‘be bold’ if weather makes Belgian Grand Prix unsafe
Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq
Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup
DundalkShamrock RoversDerry CityEuropa Conference League
Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more