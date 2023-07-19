Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 07:17

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game
Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game

Thomson Reuters

If ninth-tier side Rottach-Egern thought Bayern Munich would use Tuesday's pre-season match as a chance to gently shake off the rust after a lengthy break they were sadly mistaken, with the ruthless German champions running up a 27-0 victory.

The match was part of Bayern's training camp at Tegernsee before they embark on a tour of Asia, and amateur side Rottach-Egern were all smiles as they posed for the pre-match photo.

The smiles quickly disappeared, however, when Jamal Musiala - whose late winner in the final game of last season secured the title for Bayern - opened the scoring in just the third minute.

Bayern were 18-0 up at half-time before coach Thomas Tuchel changed his entire lineup for the second half, which was also one-way traffic.

Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and Mathys Tel scored five goals each while Serge Gnabry netted a hat-trick, with 13 different players getting on the scoresheet.

"We're further along than before, were very hard-working. It's strenuous and challenging, but everyone's ready," Tuchel said after the game.

Playing against Rottach-Egern in pre-season has been a tradition for Bayern, who won 23-0 in 2019. Rottach-Egern did manage to score twice in a match in 2018 before going on to lose 20-2.

More in this section

Repetitive heading again linked to cognitive impairment, study suggests Repetitive heading again linked to cognitive impairment, study suggests
It will be surreal – Chloe Mustaki cannot believe she will play at a World Cup It will be surreal – Chloe Mustaki cannot believe she will play at a World Cup
Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith crash out of World Matchplay Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith crash out of World Matchplay
germanybayern munichthomas tuchelbundesligamarcel sabitzerjamal musialamathys telrottach-egern
Football rumours: Harry Kane rules out PSG move, open to Bayern Munich switch

Football rumours: Harry Kane rules out PSG move, open to Bayern Munich switch

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more