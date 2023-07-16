Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 19:01

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon title.
By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Carlos Alcaraz was crowned the new king of Wimbledon after dethroning Novak Djokovic on a rapt Centre Court in one of the great grand slam finals.

The young Spaniard looked to be on his way to victory when he recovered from a nervous start to take a two-sets-to-one lead only for Djokovic to show once again his remarkable powers of resilience.

It was he who appeared in the ascendancy at the start of the fifth set but back came 20-year-old Alcaraz to claim a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes, finally landing a meaningful blow for the young guns against the man 16 years his senior.

Alcaraz slumped to the court after Djokovic’s final forehand dropped into the net before sharing a long embrace with the vanquished Serbian.

