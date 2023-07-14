Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 18:34

Luton’s opening home game with Burnley postponed due to ground upgrade

Luton are preparing for their first ever Premier League season.
By PA Sport Staff

Luton’s opening Premier League home game with Burnley has been postponed.

The match – the Hatters’ first ever Premier League game at Kenilworth Road – was due to take play on August 19th.

But, with the stadium needing a dramatic £10million upgrade to make it ready for top-flight football, the Clarets’ visit is off because Luton cannot guarantee any work would not impact the game at short notice.

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet said: “The joint decision to delay this fixture is regrettable, especially given the amazing progress that continues to be made on our construction works.

“Our current programme is indeed on time, but there is no additional contingency and therefore can’t give a cast-iron guarantee at this stage that a problem outside of our control, however minor, wouldn’t force a postponement further down the line and inconveniencing supporters of both clubs.

“Although this news will be a disappointment, this will make the matchday experience even greater for fans when they do get to come back.

“We would like to thank the Premier League and Burnley for their help in arriving at this practical decision.”

Premier League Fixtures
Kenilworth Road is undergoing work to be ready for the new season. (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Hatters, who beat Coventry on penalties in the Championship play-off final, open their campaign at Brighton on August 12th.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley, scheduled to take place on Saturday 19th August, will now be postponed.

“Luton Town were unable to offer the League and Burnley a guarantee that ongoing work to Kenilworth Road would not impact the scheduling of this match at late notice for supporters.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s game with Brentford, scheduled for December 23rd, has been postponed due to City’s involvement in the Club World Cup.

