Sunday Sport: Kilkenny lead Clare in All-Ireland semi-final

GAA

Kilkenny lead Clare 0-15 to 0-10 in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

Cork defeated Kilkenny 2-14 to 2-13 in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final.

Derry are this year's All-Ireland minor football champions.

They've beaten Monaghan 1-13 to 9 points in this afternoon's final in Armagh.

Rugby

A place in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship final is on offer for Ireland this afternoon.

Richie Murphy's side are taking on hosts South Africa where it's scoreless after 15 minutes of play in their semi-final.

In the other last four tie, France face England from 6-o'clock.

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has announced his immediate retirement from rugby.

He previously said he'd hang up his boots after this year's World Cup, but has brought the decision forward due to strain on his body.

The former Glasgow and Exeter full back played 100 times for his country and represented the British and Irish Lions on three tours.

Golf

Japan's Nasa Hataoka (pr: hat-ah-oh-ka) is the player to catch ahead of tonight's final round at the US Open.

She has a one-stroke lead over the field on seven-under-par.

Leona Maguire is two-over, with Clare amateur Aine Donegan two shots further back.

Seamus Power is eight-under-par ahead of the final round at the John Deere Classic in Illinois.

That leaves the Waterford man eight shots off leader Brendon Todd.

Tennis

Play is underway on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Men's seventh seed Andrey Rublev holds a two games to one lead over Alexander Bublik in the first set of their last 16 meeting.

Later, defending champion Novak Djokovic plays Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

In the women's draw, world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Belinda Bencic