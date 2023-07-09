Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 14:38

Sunday Sport: Kilkenny lead Clare in All-Ireland semi-final

A day full of action in Sport.
Sunday Sport: Kilkenny lead Clare in All-Ireland semi-final

Michael Bolton

GAA

Kilkenny lead Clare 0-15 to 0-10 in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

Cork defeated Kilkenny 2-14 to 2-13 in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final.

Derry are this year's All-Ireland minor football champions.

They've beaten Monaghan 1-13 to 9 points in this afternoon's final in Armagh.

Rugby

A place in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship final is on offer for Ireland this afternoon.

Richie Murphy's side are taking on hosts South Africa where it's scoreless after 15 minutes of play in their semi-final.

In the other last four tie, France face England from 6-o'clock.

In the other last four tie, France face England from 6:00.

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has announced his immediate retirement from rugby.

He previously said he'd hang up his boots after this year's World Cup, but has brought the decision forward due to strain on his body.

The former Glasgow and Exeter full back played 100 times for his country and represented the British and Irish Lions on three tours.

Golf

Japan's Nasa Hataoka (pr: hat-ah-oh-ka) is the player to catch ahead of tonight's final round at the US Open.

She has a one-stroke lead over the field on seven-under-par.

Leona Maguire is two-over, with Clare amateur Aine Donegan two shots further back.

Seamus Power is eight-under-par ahead of the final round at the John Deere Classic in Illinois.

That leaves the Waterford man eight shots off leader Brendon Todd.

Tennis

Play is underway on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Men's seventh seed Andrey Rublev holds a two games to one lead over Alexander Bublik in the first set of their last 16 meeting.

Later, defending champion Novak Djokovic plays Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

In the women's draw, world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Belinda Bencic

More in this section

Dominant bowling display leaves England chasing 251 to keep Ashes alive Dominant bowling display leaves England chasing 251 to keep Ashes alive
Aisling Maher: 'A lot of other female sports around us are doing a lot better' Aisling Maher: 'A lot of other female sports around us are doing a lot better'
ICC reprimand Chris Broad after tweet on David Warner being dismissed by his son ICC reprimand Chris Broad after tweet on David Warner being dismissed by his son
golftenniswimbledonleona maguireall-ireland camogie championshipall-ireland hurling championshipsworld rugby under-20 championship
We knew this day would come – Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg ends career

We knew this day would come – Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg ends career

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more