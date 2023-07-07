Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 14:41

Republic of Ireland captain Kate McCabe 'feeling good' after ankle injury scare

McCabe suffered the injury just two weeks before the World Cup
Republic of Ireland captain Kate McCabe 'feeling good' after ankle injury scare

PA Sport staff

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe says she is “feeling good” and that “everything is looking really positive” after she sustained an ankle issue in Thursday’s World Cup warm-up match against France.

The 3-0 loss for Vera Pauw’s side at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium saw Arsenal’s McCabe come off due to the problem in the 29th minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Friday as she and her team-mates prepared to fly from Dublin Airport to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, McCabe said: “I’m feeling good.

McCabe receives medical attention prior to being substituted in the game against France (Brian Lawless/PA)
McCabe came off in the 29th minute against France after sustaining an ankle issue (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I basically was running through and I kind of rolled my ankle, but I’ve been for scans and stuff this morning and everything is looking really positive.

“So I’m in a good a place and hopefully will be back on the pitch early next week.”

Asked if she would have to miss a few days’ training, the versatile 27-year-old said: “Depends on how I go on the flight, hopefully it doesn’t blow up. I think maybe a day or two, but I am feeling good, which is nice.”

The team, playing at a major tournament for the first time in their history, open their World Cup campaign by facing Australia in Sydney on July 20th.

More in this section

Granit Xhaka departs Arsenal on busy day at the Emirates Granit Xhaka departs Arsenal on busy day at the Emirates
Who are favourites to win the 2023 Women's World Cup? Who are favourites to win the 2023 Women's World Cup?
Alun Wyn Jones joins Toulon on short-term contract Alun Wyn Jones joins Toulon on short-term contract
soccerkatie mccabewomen's world cuprepublic womenrepublic of ireland women
Football rumours: Manchester United lining up bid for Rasmus Hojlund

Football rumours: Manchester United lining up bid for Rasmus Hojlund

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more