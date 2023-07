Quiz: All-Ireland Hurling Championship reaches penultimate weekend Test your knowledge of the Senior Hurling Championship ahead of the semi-finals

Who captains the Limerick Senior Hurlers?

Kilkenny won the 2023 Leinster title, making them provincial champions for how many consecutive years?

Clare lost one game in this year's Munster Championship, against who?

Galway suffered at the hands of Kilkenny in this year's Leinster final. What was the Cats' winning margin?

Kilkenny have the most All-Ireland Hurling titles to their credit, but which of the remaining semi-finalists has the next biggest tally?

Galway and Limerick met in the 2018 All-Ireland Hurling final. How did it end?

Kilkenny saw Clare out of the All-Ireland Championship at the semi-final stage last year. What was the final score?

Who is the leading points-scorer in this season's championship to date?

