Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 12:49

Alun Wyn Jones joins Toulon on short-term contract

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain has signed for the French club as a “medical joker” for the duration of this year’s World Cup
PA Sport Staff

Alun Wyn Jones has joined Toulon on a short-term contract.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain has signed for the French club as a “medical joker” for the duration of this year’s World Cup.

“We are delighted and honoured to welcome a legendary player like Alun Wyn Jones to Toulon,” director of rugby Pierre Mignoni told the official club website.

“His career demonstrates the immense talent of this player. His experience and his mental and physical strength will add to the locker room and to his team-mates.”

Jones (37) announced his international retirement in May as the most-capped player in world rugby.

The second-row forward, who had been named in Wales’ preliminary World Cup squad, has played a world-record 170 Test matches – 158 for Wales and 12 for the Lions.

Jones ended his 17-year stay at the Ospreys in June.

He has initially signed a short-term Toulon deal to cover squad absences as the domestic Top 14 season starts in mid-August before resuming after the World Cup in the final week of October.

walesrugbybritish and irish lionsospreysrugbyualun wyn jonestoulon2023 rugby world cuppierre mignoni
