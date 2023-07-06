Ireland suffer 3-0 defeat to France in World Cup send-off

James Cox

It wasn’t the send-off the Republic of Ireland would have wanted tonight ahead of their World Cup excursion.

Vera Pauw’s side were beaten 3-0 by France in front of a record crowd for at Tallaght Stadium.

To compound matters, Katie McCabe was forced off 15 minutes before half-time with an ankle problem.

Ireland had a promising opening to the game, but two goals from France in first-half injury game killed that momentum.

Ireland now have two weeks to prepare for their World Cup opener against co-hosts Australia.

After the game, Ireland striker Kyra Carusa told RTÉ: "It [the World Cup] is going to be a challenge like this game.

"We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

"That's what it's like to play a top five team in the world. France are a formidable team and we have to be a 90-minute team.

"Five minutes at the end of the first half, we can't let that be our demise."

