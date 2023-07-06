RTÉ use footage of Declan Rice playing for Ireland on Six One News

James Cox

Declan Rice's £105 million move from West Ham to Arsenal is now all but confirmed, and RTÉ raised eyebrows by using footage of him playing for the Republic of Ireland in a Six One News segment.

The national broadcaster has been under fire recently in light of the ongoing pay scandal, however, the sports department's use of footage from Rice's three Ireland caps went viral.

Joe Stack's news report on the move was standard, and he did not mention Rice's controversial switch of allegiance, but viewers loved it and the footage quickly went viral.

Sublime shithousery by RTE News reporting on Declan Rice 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/FwMwY5BUv5 — Paul O’Brien (@PGaillimh) July 5, 2023

Rice played for Ireland all through the youth ranks and made three senior appearances.

However, the London-born midfielder pulled out of the squad for a competitive fixture against Wales, before switching allegiance to the country of his birth.

Irish fans were understandably frustrated at the move, which Jack Grealish also made after representing Ireland at youth level.

Rice has since gone on to become a regular starter for England.