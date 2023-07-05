Vera Pauw insists she ‘will never win from a lie’ over body-shaming allegations

Carl Markham, PA

Republic of Ireland Women’s manager Vera Pauw insists she “will never win from a lie” and will have to carry allegations she body-shamed players for the rest of her life.

The Dutchwoman has previously strongly refuted the claims made in a report on misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League relating to the period she was in charge of Houston Dash.

Further allegations from former players emerged this week and have overshadowed the team’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup which will see them play France at Tallaght Stadium in their final game before departing.

“I think it is the same story as in December. It is something from a few anonymous players and how can you defend yourself against a lie?” she told a press conference.

“I will never win from a lie. That is clear now. I have to live with it and carry it with me for the rest of my life I’m afraid.”

The original report claimed Pauw “shamed players for their weight” and “attempted to exert excessive control over eating habits”.

“Go through the allegations and put Pep Guardiola, Louis Van Gaal or (Jose) Mourinho in that, and you would laugh about it,” Pauw added.

“It is all about coaching, it is not about anything else. I don’t want to go into details because it is nonsense and untrue.

“There is great safety in the truth and that truth is with me. The people around me, the people who know me and the people who saw me working know that is not true.

“We are going to a World Cup. We have done phenomenally with this team and I would never have been able to do that if our bond with each other had not been so strong or positive.”

Ireland’s captain Katie McCabe admits she has had disagreements with Pauw but insists things have never crossed a line and they are both focused on doing the best for the team.

“Vera has a style of management that we are used to over the last two years,” she said.

“We’ve worked together, we’ve argued with each other as you’re never going to get on 100 per cent with your manager at times. She pushes me and I push her.

“We have clashed many times but we are always professional enough to make sure we are fully focused for the team.

“Both of our hearts are in the right place in terms of what is best for the Ireland women’s national team going forward.

“This is such a massive time in Ireland for women’s football and it’s frustrating we can’t be here talking about our massive send-off game tomorrow and the fact we are heading to our first major tournament.

“It takes the sting out of it from the team’s point of view.”

The Football Association of Ireland issued a statement on Monday saying it was “fully focused on supporting Vera and the women’s team”.