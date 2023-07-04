Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 17:02

Burnley forward Michael Obafemi to miss start of season with hamstring injury

The 22-year-old tore his hamstring in the Republic of Ireland’s 3-0 win over Gibraltar.
By PA Sport Staff

Burnley forward Michael Obafemi will miss the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty.

The 22-year-old tore his hamstring in the Republic of Ireland’s 3-0 win over Gibraltar and will undergo an operation later this week before beginning a rehabilitation process.

Obafemi joined the Clarets on loan from Swansea in January, and scored two goals in 14 appearances before making his move permanent earlier this month.

The injury will be a blow to Vincent Kompany’s attacking options as Burnley make their return to the Premier League.

The Clarets reportedly remain in talks to re-sign Nathan Tella from Southampton after he topped Burnley’s scoring charts with 19 goals last term.

