Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 13:58

Roy Hodgson targets top-half PL finish after Palace appointment for new season

The former England manager will celebrate his 76th birthday in August.
By Phil Blanche, PA Sport

Roy Hodgson has targeted a top-half Premier League finish after being appointed Crystal Palace manager for the 2023-24 season.

Hodgson, who will celebrate his 76th birthday on August 9, returned to Selhurst Park in March following the departure of Patrick Vieira.

Palace were involved in a relegation battle at the time, but the former England manager guided the Eagles to an 11th place finish.

“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me,” Hodgson told the official club website.

“I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

“I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.

“As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

 

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself.

“His return earlier this year along with Ray Lewington and assisted ably by Paddy McCarthy produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances, helping us climb the table and get international recognition for our players.

“Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return.”

Croydon-born Hodgson took charge of his boyhood club between 2017 and 2021 and has overseen 172 Palace games from the dugout, more than at any other club.

As well as being England boss between 2012 and 2016, Hodgson has managed Switzerland and Finland. He also counts Fulham, Liverpool and Inter Milan among the clubs he has been in charge of during his 47-year managerial career.

