Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 08:25

Football rumours: Manchester City close to £86m Josef Gvardiol deal

Jesse Lingard and Sergio Ramos linked to Inter Miami’s recruitment drive.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol is on the brink of a record move to Manchester City, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 21-year-old defender will cost the Champions League winners £86 million (€100 million) from RB Leipzig.

Konstantinos Mavropanos
Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (PA)

Nottingham Forest face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli for former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Greek international, 25, will cost Forest between £13 million and £17 million from Stuttgart.

Jesse Lingard and Sergio Ramos are the latest players linked with a move to Inter Miami, according to the Daily Mirror. Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Lingard, 30, has been training with the MLS side while Ramos, 37, is a reported target after leaving Paris St Germain.

Premier League new boys Luton have been linked with a move for Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 23. The Daily Mail reports Luton are in talks with Birmingham about the ex-Manchester United youngster.

Players to watch

Tyler Adams
Leeds United’s Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams: West Ham have approached Leeds about the American midfielder, 24, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Max Kilman: Wolves have rejected a bid of 35 million euros from Napoli for the defender, 26.

soccermanchester unitedleeds unitedtransfersmanchester cityarsenalgossipsergio ramostyler adamsjesse lingardkonstantinos mavropanosmax kilmanbirmingham cityjosko gvardioltahith chong
