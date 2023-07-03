Football rumours: Manchester City close to £86m Josef Gvardiol deal

By PA Sport Staff
What the papers say
Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol is on the brink of a record move to Manchester City, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 21-year-old defender will cost the Champions League winners £86 million (€100 million) from RB Leipzig.
Nottingham Forest face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli for former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Greek international, 25, will cost Forest between £13 million and £17 million from Stuttgart.
Jesse Lingard and Sergio Ramos are the latest players linked with a move to Inter Miami, according to the Daily Mirror. Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Lingard, 30, has been training with the MLS side while Ramos, 37, is a reported target after leaving Paris St Germain.
Premier League new boys Luton have been linked with a move for Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 23. The Daily Mail reports Luton are in talks with Birmingham about the ex-Manchester United youngster.
Social media round-up
Mason Mount will undergo medical tests on Monday and then he’s finally gonna sign five year deal as new Manchester United player. 🚨🔴 #MUFC
Contract until June 2028 — it will also include an option to extend until June 2029.
£55m plus £5m to Chelsea. Statement this week. pic.twitter.com/LJrOlex32x
Newcastle line up £30m Champions League star as Eddie Howe acts quickly after missing out on Szoboszlai transfer https://t.co/x6OCMB8O4g
Players to watch
Tyler Adams: West Ham have approached Leeds about the American midfielder, 24, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Max Kilman: Wolves have rejected a bid of 35 million euros from Napoli for the defender, 26.