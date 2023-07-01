Tour de France: Adam Yates beats twin brother to opening stage win and yellow jersey

By Ian Parker, PA

Adam Yates beat twin brother Simon to victory on the opening stage of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey in Bilbao.

The pair, riding for rival teams, went clear from a select group at the top of the Cote de Pike towards the end of the lumpy opening 182km stage and opened up a gap on the descent back into town.

Having opened up a gap of 20 seconds on a chasing group, the brothers knew the fight was between themselves on the uphill sprint to the finish line and it was Adam who had the power to ride away at the very end, winning by four seconds to take yellow for the second time in his career.

Adam’s UAE Emirates team-mate Tadej Pogacar then led home a second group, also containing defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, 12 seconds later.

This opening stage through the Basque Country, one of the most difficult opening stages to a Tour in recent history, left itself open to a host of possibilities, with everyone from the general classification contenders to Classics specialists to strong sprinters tipped for victory.

It came down to the GC riders on the Pike, with Pogacar and Vingegaard coming to the fore towards the summit. But with neither wanting to work for the other, Jayco-Alula’s Simon Yates came around with Adam following and the pair slipped away.

Before the stage, Adam had played down suggestions from the team that he is a co-leader alongside Pogacar – whose form is uncertain following injury – but whether it was part of the plan or not, he can now celebrate his first career Tour stage win.

“Honestly, I don’t even know what to say,” Adam said. “We tried to set the climb up for Tadej, he attacked but then it was a headwind on the descent. My brother came across to me and we started to work together.

“At first I didn’t know if I should work with him, I asked on the radio and they said, ‘Go for it’. I’m speechless. I knew he was going good, I speak to him every day. My brother and I are close and to share this experience with him is really nice.

“I wish he would pull a bit easier because he almost dropped me at one moment but I’m just super happy.

“I had yellow a few years ago, the Covid year in 2020, which was also a special moment but really I just want to keep my feet on the ground. We’re here for Tadej, he’s the boss, he’s shown before he’s the best in the world and over the next few weeks I’m sure he’s going to show that again.”

Simon said cramps on the final climb had hampered his efforts to beat Adam to the line.

The Yates brothers got away at the top of the Cote de Pike (Daniel Cole/AP)

“There was a bit of cat and mouse over the top, and Adam rolled to the front,” he said. “He gave Pogacar the nod, sort of ‘Can I go? What’s the situation?’ and it was ‘Yeah, sure’ so he’s gone and I’ve gone across to him and that’s all she wrote.

“At first when he saw me coming across I think he was put in a difficult situation. He asked on the radio, ‘Should I wait or roll through?’ At first he wasn’t pulling but I kind of knew that anyway, I knew it was going to be tricky yet at the same time I had to take the opportunity.

“Normally on a finish like that I wouldn’t beat Pogacar or Vingegaard in a real fast sprint so to get away with Adam was maybe a chance. We’re pretty close normally but I had some cramps in the final.

“It was a humid day so unfortunately he got the better of me but I’m sure there are more chances coming.”