Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 17:21

Man Utd agree deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

The England midfielder is understood to have agreed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford club.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Mason Mount for an initial £55million (€63 million) from Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The Red Devils will pay an additional £5 million dependent on appearances and success.

The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

England v USA – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Al Bayt Stadium
Mount has 36 England caps (Mike Egerton/PA)

Agreeing a deal for Mount helps to bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in a key midfield area.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old – a Champions League winner with the Blues in 2021 – has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

