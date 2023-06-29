GAA Preview: Quarter-final action gets underway this weekend

Michael Bolton

The All-Ireland football championship is down to it's final eight teams, with four highly anticipated quarter-finals underway this weekend.

The action gets underway on Saturday, the meeting of Kerry and Tyrone, with the sides meeting in the championship for the first time since Tyrone defeated Kerry in the 2021 semi-final.

This is followed by Ulster rivals Armagh and Monaghan, with both sides securing narrow victories to reach the quarter-finals.

After their late victory over Roscommon, Cork will be aiming to reach their first semi-final since 2012, when they face Ulster champions Derry on Sunday.

To complete the action, Mayo will hope to take the momentum of their victory against Galway with them when they face Dublin in Croke Park. In 2021, Mayo ended Dublin's chances of seven All-Ireland titles in a row when they came back from the brink of defeat to win after extra-time.

In ladies football, the final games of the group stages will be completed this weekend. Kerry can secure their place to the quarter-finals with a win over Cavan, while Mayo will be hoping to bounce back from defeat to Cavan when they face Laois.

Here is all the info motion you need for this weekend's games.

Saturday July 1st

All-Ireland Football quarter-finals

Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, GAAGO, 3:45.

Armagh v Monaghan, Croke Park, GAAGO, 6:00.

Ladies All-Ireland football Championship

Kerry v Cavan, Austin Stack Park, 12:30.

Mayo v Laois, MacHale Park, TG4, 1:30.

Cork v Tipperary, Clonakility, 2:00.

Meath v Donegal, Páirc Taliteann, TG4, 7:30.

Sunday July 2nd

All-Ireland Football quarter-finals

Derry v Cork, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 1:45.

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 4:00.