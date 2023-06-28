Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 20:41

Jamie Finn sends message to teammates after missing out on World Cup squad

Jamie Finn has said will continue to support her Republic of Ireland teammates at the World Cup
James Cox

Jamie Finn has said will continue to support her Republic of Ireland teammates at the World Cup.

She missed out on a place in Vera Pauw’s squad of 23 that was revealed earlier on Wednesday.

Along with Harriet Scott and goalkeeper Sophie Nicholson, Finn will travel to Australia as a training player.

Pauw says that trio will be key members of her travelling party.

In a social media message, Finn said: "Today has been a historic day for Women's football in Ireland and a day of mixed emotions for me personally.

"People know I wear my heart on my sleeve whenever I play and I will continue to do so going forward. Representing your country is the biggest honour anyone can have. I feel so privileged to have been part of this squad since the beginning of our World Cup campaign.

"Elite sport is difficult and sometimes people face unforeseen setbacks. I will continue, as I always have, to work hard representing my country to make my dreams a reality and inspire the next generation of girls to do the same.

"I am grateful to be named as a training player and will continue to play my part as the Republic of Ireland prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. As always, the girls and the staff have my full support and commitment.

"I'd like to thank my family, friends and fans in Ireland and Birmingham for their support today and always."

