Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 14:52

Man City drop out of Declan Rice race after Arsenal make improved £105m bid

The Gunners made their latest offer for the West Ham captain on Tuesday after two previous approaches were rebuffed.
Man City drop out of Declan Rice race after Arsenal make improved £105m bid

By Mark Mann-Bryans and Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City have ended their interest in Declan Rice after Arsenal made an improved £105 million bid for the West Ham captain.

The PA news agency understands the Gunners made their latest offer for the 24-year-old England international on Tuesday after two previous approaches were rebuffed by the Hammers.

It was also reported City had a bid totalling £90m knocked back and the treble winners have now decided not to match or try to better Arsenal’s proposition.

Declan Rice
Arsenal have been long-time admirers of West Ham captain Declan Rice (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It is believed the Gunners have offered £100m and a further £5m in potential add-ons. It would make Rice the most expensive British player of all time and eclipses Arsenal’s previous record transfer.

It is understood West Ham are unhappy with the payment structure put forward but, rather than dismiss the offer out of hand, are now looking to negotiate.

City felt the cost of the deal was too high. The club have already brought in one midfield reinforcement this summer in £30m Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and were unwilling to meet the Hammers’ valuation.

City have a track record of pulling out of deals they feel are too expensive and are comfortable walking away again now. In recent years they have been interested in Harry Maguire, Jorginho, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella but have refused to get involved in bidding wars.

Kai Havertz is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player sooner rather than later
Kai Havertz is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player sooner rather than later (Adam Drury/PA)

In contrast to their pursuit of Rice, Arsenal’s bid to sign Germany forward Kai Havertz has been more straightforward.

With a deal agreed with Chelsea, Havertz underwent a medical over the weekend and is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player within the next 24 hours as footage of his arrival video was leaked on social media.

Meanwhile, a move for Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber is still being worked on as Arsenal aim to improve a squad that finished second last season.

More in this section

Mateo Kovacic completes move from Chelsea to Manchester City Mateo Kovacic completes move from Chelsea to Manchester City
Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighs up Saudi Arabia move Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighs up Saudi Arabia move
Ken Owens injury means Warren Gatland ponders co-captains for Wales at World Cup Ken Owens injury means Warren Gatland ponders co-captains for Wales at World Cup
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballkai havertztransfersmanchester cityman cityarsenalwest hamdeclan ricejurrien timber
Sir Nick Faldo: LIV Golf won’t survive proposed deal with governing bodies

Sir Nick Faldo: LIV Golf won’t survive proposed deal with governing bodies

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more