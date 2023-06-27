Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene seals Premier League move with Luton Town

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 21:12

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene has secured a Premier League move after signing a deal with Luton Town
James Cox

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene has secured a Premier League move after signing a deal with Luton Town.

He will join on a free transfer on July 1st when his contract with Rotherham United expires.

Ogbene, 26, has scored four goals in 15 Ireland appearances.

Luton Town are back in the top flight for the first time since 1992 after beating Coventry on penalties in the play-off final last month.

Ogbene is their first signing since securing promotion.

“First and foremost, our ambition is to stay in the league,” he said.

“What helped me come to Luton was the manager (Rob Edwards). He rang me, showed great interest in me and didn’t beat around the bush. He told me his plans and ideas in terms of trying to be competitive in this league. I really believed in it.

“I’m very, very excited. To even feature in the Premier League is everybody’s dream. I’m really happy for the opportunity.”

He made made 136 appearances and scored 14 goals in four seasons with Rotherham.

