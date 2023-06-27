Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 20:22

Carlo Ancelotti and Everton settle contract dispute

Very few details were known about the specifics of Ancelotti’s claim.
By Carl Markham, PA

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled his UK High Court contract dispute with Everton.

The Italian, who spent 18 months at Goodison Park between December 2019 and June 2021, finishing 12th and 10th before returning to the Bernabeu, had lodged a case which court records stated related to “general commercial contracts and arrangements”.

Very few details were known about the specifics of the claim but it has now been resolved.

“Carlo Ancelotti and Everton Football Club have reached an amicable resolution to their dispute,” said John Mehrzad KC in a statement issued on behalf of the Real Madrid boss.

“Carlo has enduring respect and a deep affection for the club’s fans and wishes them and the club the very best for the future.”

