Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 08:39

Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighs up Saudi Arabia move

Mohamed Salah was also approached by the Saudi Pro League, but will reportedly stay in England.
Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighs up Saudi Arabia move

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the first England international to move to the Saudi Pro League, with the Daily Mail reporting he is considering a lucrative offer to move overseas. The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Reds this summer following seven years at Anfield.

However, his ex-Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah is likely to turn down a move to Saudi Arabia despite reports linking the prolific 31-year-old Egypt forward to the league, the Mirror said.

Malta v England – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – National Stadium Ta’Qali
England’s James Maddison could join Tottenham from Leicester (Nick Potts, PA)

Tottenham are looking to send an opening offer of £40 million to Leicester for their England midfielder James Maddison, but the Telegraph says the recently relegated Foxes want £60 million for his services.

Newcastle are continuing their recruitment drive and are now entering advanced talks to sign England Under-21 defender Tino Livramento for £15 million from Southampton, according to the Telegraph.

Aston Villa are also hoping to bolster their defence with manager Unai Emery looking to link back up with his former Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, the Times reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham’s Harry Kane is reportedly interested in a move to Germany (John Walton, PA)

Harry Kane: Bayern Munich could be in contention to prise the 29-year-old away from Tottenham with Sky Sport Germany reporting the England captain is interested in a move to Germany.

Victor Osimhen: Liverpool have joined the likes of Manchester United and Paris St Germain in the race for the 24-year-old Napoli striker, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

More in this section

Football rumours: Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire may be shown Man Utd exit door Football rumours: Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire may be shown Man Utd exit door
Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
GAA: Mayo march on; Meath and Down set for Tailteann decider GAA: Mayo march on; Meath and Down set for Tailteann decider
soccerchelseamanchester unitedjadon sanchotransfersharry maguiremason mountbayern munichthomas tuchelgossipyerry mina
Ken Owens injury means Warren Gatland ponders co-captains for Wales at World Cup

Ken Owens injury means Warren Gatland ponders co-captains for Wales at World Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more