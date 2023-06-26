All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals: Dublin draw Mayo, Kerry to face Tyrone

James Cox
Dublin have been drawn to play Mayo in the All-Ireland football quarter-finals.
In another big last eight tie, defending champions Kerry will play Tyrone.
There's an all-Ulster clash between Armagh and Monaghan, while Derry are set to face Cork.
All four matches will take place next weekend.
This year's Tailteann Cup final will be a repeat of the 1991 All-Ireland football final.
Meath are set to face Down, after their respective wins in the semi-finals yesterday.
The Royals beat Antrim by 2-16 to 2-14, while Down hammered Laois 8-16 to 2-12.