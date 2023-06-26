Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 09:05

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals: Dublin draw Mayo, Kerry to face Tyrone

Dublin have been drawn to play Mayo in the All-Ireland football quarter-finals
James Cox

Dublin have been drawn to play Mayo in the All-Ireland football quarter-finals.

In another big last eight tie, defending champions Kerry will play Tyrone.

There's an all-Ulster clash between Armagh and Monaghan, while Derry are set to face Cork.

All four matches will take place next weekend.

This year's Tailteann Cup final will be a repeat of the 1991 All-Ireland football final.

Meath are set to face Down, after their respective wins in the semi-finals yesterday.

The Royals beat Antrim by 2-16 to 2-14, while Down hammered Laois 8-16 to 2-12.

dublin gaagaelic footballmayo gaakerry gaatyrone gaaall-ireland sfc quarter-finals
EL car logo
