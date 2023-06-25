Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 20:04

Kalidou Koulibaly leaves Chelsea for Saudi Arabia as defender joins Al-Hilal

Koulibaly moved to Stamford Bridge last summer on a four-year deal but has followed team-mate N’Golo Kante to the Gulf state
PA Sport Staff

Kalidou Koulibaly has left Chelsea after only one season to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Hilal.

Senegal captain Koulibaly moved to England last summer from Napoli on a four-year deal in a transfer reported to be worth £34 million.

The centre-back went on to make 32 appearances for Chelsea during a difficult season, but has now departed Stamford Bridge.

A club statement read: “We would like to thank Kalidou for his contributions on and off the pitch during his time at Stamford Bridge and wish him well for the next stage of his career.”

Koulibaly is not the first Chelsea player to make the move to Saudi Arabia. N’Golo Kante agreed to join Al-Ittihad on a free transfer following the expiration of his deal with the Blues.

A number of high-profile names have moved to the Saudi Professional League during the past six months.

Kalidou Koulibaly (left) spent just one season at Chelsea
Kalidou Koulibaly (left) spent just one season at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Karim Benzema has already agreed to join Al-Ittihad after 14 seasons at Real Madrid, following Cristiano Ronaldo who moved to Al Nassr from Manchester United in December.

Wolves captain Ruben Neves has also agreed a £47 million move to Al-Hilal.

After Koulibaly and Kante, Chelsea outcasts Edouard Mendy, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also been linked with moves to the Gulf state.

soccerchelseapremier leaguen'golo kantekalidou koulibalyal hilalsaudi professional league
