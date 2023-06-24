Saturday Sport: All-Ireland preliminary football quarter-finals get underway

GAA

The first of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship preliminary quarter finals gets underway shortly.

After last week's win over Mayo, Cork have home advantage against Roscommon from 2pm.

At 4:45, Kildare take on Monaghan in Tullamore.

Ballybofey hosts the all-Ulster clash of Donegal and Tyrone from 7pm this evening.

The semi-final line-up in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship will be completed later.

Clare meet Dublin the first of the quarter-finals, with throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 4pm.

At the same venue, Tipperary and Galway go head-to-head from 6.15pm.

There's Group Two action in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this afternoon.

Dublin play Kilkenny at 2pm in Parnell Park, while Wexford face Tipperary in Bellefield from 4pm.

Rugby

Ireland's opening game at the under-20 World Rugby Championship in South Africa is half an hour old.

Richie Murphy's side lead England 15-10 thanks to an early try from Sam Prendergast.

Ireland won the Six Nations meeting between the sides by 12 points earlier this year.

Golf

Leona Maguire leads the way heading into the third round at the Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey.

Chasing a first major title, the Cavan woman is one shot clear of the field on five-under-par.

Stephanie Meadow is also well placed on one-under.

Rory McIlroy is seven shots off the lead ahead of his third round at the Travelers Championship.

He's eight-under-par - with Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley at the head of the field on 15-under.

Shane Lowry is also through to the weekend on seven-under.